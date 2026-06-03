JNC Recommends Candidates to Fill State and Superior Court Vacancies
The Judicial Nominating Commission has submitted recommendations to fill vacancies within the State Courts of Candler and Sumter Counties, and the Superior Courts of the Alcovy, Houston, and Southern Judicial Circuits. The vacancy within the Candler County State Court was created by the resignation of the Honorable J. Kendall Gross; and the vacancy within the Sumter County State Court was created by the passing of the Honorable William Rambo. The vacancies within the Superior Courts of the Alcovy, Houston, and Southern Judicial Circuits were created by the resignations of the Honorable W. Kendall Wynne, Jr., the Honorable Edward D. Lukemire, and the Honorable Brian McDaniel, respectively.
Governor Kemp will fill the vacancies from among the lists. The Governor’s Office will contact candidates to schedule interviews.
The following names were submitted to Governor Kemp:
Candler County State Court
- Brent C. Carter – founding partner, CarterFranklin, LLP
- Gabriel “Gabe” T. Cliett – Chief Judge, Magistrate Court of Candler County
Sumter County State Court
- Justin R. Arnold – partner, Arnold & Hooks, LLC
- Patrick B. Calcutt – managing shareholder, Calcutt & Calcutt, P.A.
Alcovy Judicial Circuit
- Destiny H. Bryant – Associate Judge, Newton County Probate and Magistrate Court
- Randy McGinley – District Attorney, Alcovy Judicial Circuit
Houston Judicial Circuit
- Eric Z. Edwards – District Attorney, Houston Judicial Circuit
- Kellye C. Moore – partner, Walker Hulbert Gray & Moore, LLP
Southern Judicial Circuit
- W. Michael Burnham, II – partner/trial lawyer, Dodd & Burnham, Trial Attorneys
- Andrew W. Pope – Solicitor-General, Thomas County; owner and managing attorney, Andrew W. Pope, P.C.
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