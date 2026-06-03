The Judicial Nominating Commission has submitted recommendations to fill vacancies within the State Courts of Candler and Sumter Counties, and the Superior Courts of the Alcovy, Houston, and Southern Judicial Circuits. The vacancy within the Candler County State Court was created by the resignation of the Honorable J. Kendall Gross; and the vacancy within the Sumter County State Court was created by the passing of the Honorable William Rambo. The vacancies within the Superior Courts of the Alcovy, Houston, and Southern Judicial Circuits were created by the resignations of the Honorable W. Kendall Wynne, Jr., the Honorable Edward D. Lukemire, and the Honorable Brian McDaniel, respectively.

Governor Kemp will fill the vacancies from among the lists. The Governor’s Office will contact candidates to schedule interviews.

The following names were submitted to Governor Kemp:

Candler County State Court

Brent C. Carter – founding partner, CarterFranklin, LLP

Gabriel “Gabe” T. Cliett – Chief Judge, Magistrate Court of Candler County

Sumter County State Court

Justin R. Arnold – partner, Arnold & Hooks, LLC

Patrick B. Calcutt – managing shareholder, Calcutt & Calcutt, P.A.

Alcovy Judicial Circuit

Destiny H. Bryant – Associate Judge, Newton County Probate and Magistrate Court

Randy McGinley – District Attorney, Alcovy Judicial Circuit

Houston Judicial Circuit

Eric Z. Edwards – District Attorney, Houston Judicial Circuit

Kellye C. Moore – partner, Walker Hulbert Gray & Moore, LLP

Southern Judicial Circuit