Michelman Showcases Latest Label & Packaging Innovations at Dscoop Edge Slovenia

Digital primer and coating solutions help HP Indigo users improve OEE, expand applications, and support sustainability goals.

As press owners look to expand into new applications, they want solutions that provide flexibility without adding unnecessary complexity.” — Andy Rae, , Head of Digital Printing at Michelman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will share its broadening portfolio of digital printing solutions covering labels, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, folding cartons, and commercial printing at Dscoop Edge Slovenia, demonstrating how its primers and functional coatings help HP Indigo Digital Press owners streamline operations, improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), expand into new applications, and achieve greater sustainability.

European print service providers will be introduced to DigiPrime® Vision 9200, which was announced earlier this year at Dscoop Edge Rockies and is now certified for inline use on HP Indigo 6K+ and 8K Digital Presses. DigiPrime® Vision 9200 is a premium label primer, suitable for a broad range of paper, film, and metallized substrates. It provides reduced downtime with improved runnability, lower maintenance, and easier cleanup. DigiPrime® Vision 9200 also offers increased water and chemical resistance without yellowing, making it ideal for high-performance label applications, and its water-based, PFAS-free, and food contact compliant formulation supports greater sustainability for press owners and brands.

Michelman will also share its latest advancements in digitally printed flexible packaging, demonstrating how its print-receptive primers can be combined with its barrier and functional coatings on fiber-based and mono-material film substrates to create recyclable and compostable packaging structures with oxygen, moisture, and grease barriers.

Jan Denies, Michelman’s Global Account Manager for Digital Printing, will provide a detailed look at the challenges and technical considerations of shrink sleeve applications in an educational session, “Shrink Sleeves: Not as Tough as They Seam” on Thursday, June 11, at 10am.

"As press owners look to expand into new applications, they want solutions that provide flexibility without adding unnecessary complexity," explains Andy Rae, Head of Digital Printing at Michelman. "With our comprehensive primer portfolio, we help customers simplify primer selection, improve efficiency, and confidently move between applications while supporting HP Indigo's vision for nonstop digital printing."

Dscoop Edge Slovenia will be held June 10-12, 2026. Attendees interested in Michelman's digital printing solutions are encouraged to visit the Michelman team at Stand 146 and attend the educational session.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.