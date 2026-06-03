Attorney General Marshall Releases Statement Following Major Redistricting Victory at the U.S. Supreme Court

For Immediate Release:

June 2, 2026

For press inquiries only, contact:

Amanda Priest (334) 322-5694

William Califf (334) 604-3230

(Montgomery, Ala.) – Attorney General Steve Marshall released the following statement after tonight’s 6-3 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court upholding Alabama’s Congressional map.

“Tonight’s decision is a major victory for Alabama and for the principle of self-governance. The United States Supreme Court confirmed what we always knew: that Alabama’s Congressional maps are constitutional and lawful under the Voting Rights Act. The Court’s decision to stay the district court’s injunction affirms that Alabama’s elected representatives, not federal judges, have the primary authority to draw the maps under which Alabamians choose their own leaders.

The Supreme Court rightly recognized that its recent decision in Louisiana v. Callais fundamentally changes the legal landscape. The district court’s brazen refusal to apply that controlling precedent left the Court with no choice but to intervene and put a stop to the district court’s attempts to override the will of the people. The Court also acknowledged that a state enjoined from enforcing the laws passed by its own legislature suffers real harm.

For too long, Alabama has been denied the full measure of its sovereignty by judges who insist on treating our state as though it never moved beyond the 1960s. No more. We have the same right as any other state to draw our own congressional maps according to our own legitimate districting objectives, without being held to a different and more burdensome standard by federal courts.

The High Court agreed that Alabamians should elect their representatives under the map chosen through their democratic process. And we will not allow unelected judges to repeatedly redraw our State’s electoral maps in defiance of the Supreme Court’s own standards. We look forward to full vindication on appeal and will continue to defend Alabama’s right to conduct its own elections.”

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