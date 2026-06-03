Before the June 21 World Cup Match, Father’s Day in South Florida Starts at Island SPACE Mango Festival

Even the volunteers have a ball at Island SPACE Mango Festival | Photo by RJ Deed

Enjoy Caribbean vibes and family fun minutes from Hard Rock Stadium before Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

You can spend the afternoon enjoying Caribbean culture, incredible food, live entertainment and family fun, then head straight into the excitement of the World Cup.” — Calibe Thompson, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Executive Director

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangoes in the afternoon, World Cup in the evening!Before Uruguay faces Cape Verde at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, June 21, visitors and locals alike can spend the afternoon surrounded by Caribbean food, tropical fruit, live music and cultural energy at Island SPACE Mango Festival in Pembroke Pines.Hosted by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the festival takes place from 2–6 p.m. at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, located less than 20 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium and timed perfectly ahead of the evening FIFA World Cup match.“This is the kind of South Florida experience visitors hope to discover during major international events,” said Calibe Thompson, Executive Director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. “You can spend the afternoon enjoying Caribbean culture, incredible food, live entertainment and family fun, then head straight into the excitement of the World Cup.”Now in its third year, Island SPACE Mango Festival has grown into one of the region’s most distinctive summer cultural events, blending Caribbean traditions with food, music and interactive experiences centered around one of the world’s most beloved tropical fruits.This year’s festival features more than mangoes on display.Guests can explore the Mango Walk, featuring rare and exotic varieties from across the Caribbean and beyond, browse artisan and food vendors and enjoy live culinary demonstrations from Caribbean celebrity chefs including Chef Irie and Chef Thia from Taste the Islands on PBS, Chef Winston Williams representing the U.S. Virgin Islands and Chef Guillermo representing Cuba.The event also includes live music by KBM Live and Bigg G, steelpan performances, dance showcases by SocaFit and KOTR Kompa Dance Company, soccer-themed stage moments and family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon.For fathers and father figures, organizers are introducing Daddy’s Kingdom, a playful premium lounge experience featuring throne-style photo opportunities, treats, games, giveaways and pampering experiences. The $50 Passport to Daddy’s Kingdom includes general admission.Food lovers can also upgrade to the Mango Sommelier Experience, where guests sample rare mango varieties while learning about flavor profiles, textures and origins during a guided tasting flight.Families can additionally enjoy mango-growing workshops, mango grafting demonstrations, community partner booths and opportunities to purchase fresh Jamaican and other mangoes individually or by the box.Organizers expect more than 1,500 attendees this year as international tourism and World Cup traffic increase across South Florida.Island SPACE Mango Festival takes place Sunday, June 21, 2026, from 2–6 p.m. at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, Florida.Tickets are $25 for adults in advance, $35 at the door, $10 for children and $50 each for the Passport to Daddy’s Kingdom and Mango Sommelier Experience, both of which include general admission.Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and at the Charles F. Dodge City Center box office.For tickets and additional information, visit islandspacefl.org/mangofest26 Supporters of the 2026 Island SPACE Mango Festival include the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Broward County Cultural Division, Grace Foods and CrichtonMullings.About Island SPACE Caribbean MuseumIsland SPACE Caribbean Museum is the only pan-Caribbean heritage museum in the world, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history, culture, art, and legacy of the Caribbean and its diaspora. In five years, Island SPACE has welcomed thousands of guests and students and mounted dozens of exhibitions by Caribbean fine artists. Through its museum, rotating gallery, educational programming, and signature cultural festivals, Island SPACE serves as an important cultural home for Caribbean stories in South Florida and beyond.The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Broward Mall, 8000 West Broward Blvd., Suite 1202, Plantation, FL 33388. Museum Admission: $15 adults | $7 children under 12. Group tours available by reservation. Learn more at islandspacefl.org or call 954-999-0989 for details.

Island SPACE Mango Festival Video Promo

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