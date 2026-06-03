JSC Enables U.S. Companies to Hire in China Without a Local Entity Through China EOR Solution

China Employer of Record

Hire in China in days without a local entity. JSC Groups delivers compliant EOR solutions with fast setup and the ability to exit within one month.

Our China EOR solution is designed to remove the traditional barriers to hiring in China. We enable U.S. companies to quickly test the China market, and begin operations.” — Joy Shen, Managing Director from JSC

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JSC Groups, a leading provider of China employment and corporate solutions, today announced the expansion of its Employer of Record ( China EOR ) services, enabling U.S. companies to hire and manage employees in China quickly and compliantly—without the need to establish a legal entity in China.As economic engagement between the United States and China continues to evolve, many U.S. companies are exploring opportunities to re-enter or expand in the China market. However, businesses still face significant barriers, including complex regulatory requirements, lengthy entity setup processes, and ongoing compliance obligations. JSC ’s China EOR solution addresses these challenges by allowing US companies to onboard employees in China within days, while JSC acts as the legal employer on their behalf.Through JSC China EOR services, clients benefit from:• No Local Entity Required – Hire employees in China without setting up a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) or representative office• Rapid Market Entry – Start operations and onboard talent in a matter of days• Full Compliance Assurance – Adherence to Chinese labor laws, tax regulations, and social insurance requirements• Operational Flexibility – Scale teams based on business needs without long-term structural commitments• Fast Exit Capability – Cease operations and offboard employees in as little as one month, significantly reducing market risk• End-to-End HR Management – China Payroll, contracts, benefits, and employee lifecycle support handled locallyJSC Groups has extensive expertise in China’s employment landscape, supporting companies across industries including technology, manufacturing, life sciences, and professional services. Its localized knowledge and hands-on approach ensure that international clients can operate confidently and compliantly in one of the world’s most complex labor markets.With increasing interest from U.S. companies seeking agile and low-risk ways to engage with the China market, JSC China EOR solution provides a strategic pathway to hire top local talent, accelerate business development, and maintain the flexibility to adapt or exit as market conditions change.About JSC GroupJSC Group is a trusted China Employer of Record (EOR) and HR services provider, helping foreign companies hire employees in China without establishing a legal entity. With deep expertise in China labor law, payroll, tax, and compliance, JSC Group supports international clients across the technology, SaaS, manufacturing, and professional services sectors.For more information about JSC Groups’ EOR services in China, please visit www.jscgroups.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.