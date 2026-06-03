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Public Invited to Review and Comment on Draft Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment and Consent Decree for Flat Creek Natural Resource Damage Assessment

2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SE, Suite 1252
Atlanta, GA 30334

eVerify ID #45119, Authorized 7/1/07

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Public Invited to Review and Comment on Draft Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment and Consent Decree for Flat Creek Natural Resource Damage Assessment

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