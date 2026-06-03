Darwin AI Awarded TXShare Cooperative Contract, Now Available on Civic Marketplace

Texas public agencies can now procure Darwin AI's governance and agentic workflow platform through a cooperative purchasing agreement, no separate RFP required.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darwin AI, Inc., the AI governance and agentic workflow platform built exclusively for state and local government, today announced that a new cooperative purchasing agreement awarded by TXShare (North Central Texas Council of Governments) is now available through Civic Marketplace. No separate RFP is required, and agencies can begin purchasing immediately with pre-negotiated, cooperative-only SLED pricing."Local governments are on the front line of the AI transition, and they shouldn't have to choose between moving fast and getting governance right," said Dustin Haisler, Chief AI Officer and U.S. General Manager of Darwin AI. "Through the TXShare cooperative contract on Civic Marketplace, Texas cities, counties, and agencies now have a clean procurement path to the AI governance and agentic workflow infrastructure trusted by leading state and local organizations across the country."What Entities Can AccessUnder this contract, Texas public entities can procure:- Darwin Govern™: Enterprise AI visibility, policy enforcement, and compliance management — including real-time shadow AI detection, a Policy Wizard aligned to TRAIGA and NIST AI RMF, and one-click risk remediation.- Darwin LaunchPad™: A secure environment for deploying mission-specific agentic workflows that automate back-office processes — public records, HR, permitting, procurement — within the agency's own policy guardrails.- No-cost AI discovery: Qualifying agencies receive an initial shadow AI assessment to see their actual AI footprint before committing to a budget."Darwin AI addresses one of the most urgent and underserved challenges in local government technology," said Al Hleileh, Co-founder and CEO of Civic Marketplace. "This contract makes that accessible through a streamlined cooperative pathway — exactly what Civic Marketplace is designed to do."Why This MattersIn public agencies without approved AI tools, 70% of public servants use AI without their manager knowing (Public Sector AI Adoption Index, 2026) — exposing resident data and creating FOIA gaps. Meanwhile, TRAIGA (Texas HB 149) and DIR Chapter 219 now require agencies to maintain AI inventories, document policies, and classify risk. Darwin addresses both at once: Darwin Govern™ establishes the visibility and policy layer, and Darwin LaunchPad™ enables safe, governed execution. Already deployed with agencies including CapMetro (Austin), the City of Fishers (Indiana), and the Central Ohio Transit Authority, Darwin surfaces the full shadow AI footprint within days.Access This Contract Now on Civic MarketplaceDarwin AI is available through the TXShare cooperative contract on Civic Marketplace. To explore the contract and begin procurement, visit app.civicmarketplace.com or contact Darwin AI at dustin.haisler@darwingov.com.About Darwin AIDarwin AI is a leading AI governance and workflow platform built exclusively for state and local government. Its infrastructure enables agencies to deploy AI securely and in full compliance with records, data privacy, and regulatory requirements. Darwin Govern™ delivers enterprise AI visibility, compliance, and risk mitigation. Darwin LaunchPad™ powers governed, mission-specific AI workflows across government operations. A GovTech 100 company, Darwin AI is headquartered in the U.S. Learn more at www.darwingov.com About Civic MarketplaceCivic Marketplace is the AI procurement platform built for local governments and free for every SLED entity to use. By removing cost as a barrier, we make it easier for cities, counties, and school districts to modernize how they buy goods and services without adding strain to already tight budgets.Our platform connects government buyers to a network of pre-approved suppliers, ensuring every contract meets compliance and quality standards from the start. We're especially committed to expanding access for historically underutilized businesses, helping local governments support regional suppliers and strengthen the communities they serve.Procurement doesn't have to be slow, complicated, or expensive. Civic Marketplace is backed by venture investment and built to prove it. Learn more at civicmarketplace.com Media ContactsRachel Hirsch Director of Communications, Civic Marketplace rachel.hirsch@civicmarketplace.com

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