FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 JUNE 2026

Contact:

Lindsey Bachman

New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office

505-479-2626 , lindsey.bachman@sos.nm.gov

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver Remarks on First Semi-open Primary Election

SANTA FE – Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver released the following statement this evening following the conclusion of the state’s first Semi-open Primary Election:

“We had a successful first Semi-open Primary Election thanks to the members of my team, county clerks, and the poll workers who have worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth voting process for all those who participated,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “More voters turned out during this year’s Primary Election than participated in the 2024 Primary Election – including more than 37,600 independent voters who were able to do so for the first time without changing the political party on their voter registration. Our democracy works best and New Mexico benefits overall when more registered voters able to participate in our elections.”

More than 343,000 voters cast ballots in this year’s Primary Election for an overall of turnout of approximately 24.3%. Turnout for the 2024 Primary Election fell just below 23% with 231,947 voters casting ballots.

In accordance with NMSA 1-6-14 (K), election boards that have not completed their work processing absentee and write-in ballots are required to recess at 11:00 pm tonight. They will resume their work from 9:30 am – 9:30 pm on each subsequent day until the board has completed its work. If ballot processing is not completed by 11:00 pm tonight, county clerks will ensure all ballots are in a secure room/facility and a law enforcement officer will be present overnight to maintain ballot security.

During the next few weeks, county and state canvassing of this year’s primary election will take place pursuant to state law. These canvasses are post-election processes that help ensure every ballot cast is accurately accounted for and included in results. Election results remain unofficial until the canvassing process is complete, and the State Board of Canvass certifies the official results. The State Board of Canvass will meet on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to certify the official results and order any automatic recounts.

Unofficial election results can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website.