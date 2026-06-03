Strong Student Interest Greets B&H Worldwide at Third Project IMDD Outreach Event

Nanyang Polytechnic Staff & Students at B&H Worldwide's table display for Project IMDD B&H Worldwide logo Students Meeting B&H Worldwide's Global Marketing Team

B&H Worldwide participated in the 3rd Project IMDD Outreach event to reaffirm the company’s commitment to support & develop talent for the logistics industries.

Through this internship programme, we hope to mentor and guide students as they develop practical skills, professional confidence and a deeper understanding of the global aerospace logistics sector.” — Darren Lim, Digital Marketing Manager

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide’s Singapore Station proudly participated in the 3rd Project IMDD Outreach event held on Friday, 22 May 2026 at ITE College East, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting and developing the next generation of talent for the aerospace and logistics industries.

Organised under Project IMDD, an initiative by SAAA @ Singapore, the outreach event brought together students and industry partners to explore career opportunities and internship pathways within Singapore’s aviation and logistics ecosystem. Further information about the initiative can be found at Project IMDD’s website (https://www.projectimdd.com/).

This marks the second time that B&H Worldwide has participated in a Project IMDD outreach event, following the company’s earlier involvement and successful onboarding of its first marketing intern through the initiative. Building on the success of the programme, B&H Worldwide Singapore has expanded its commitment by offering up to two marketing internship opportunities for students applying through Project IMDD this year.

During the outreach session, B&H Worldwide received strong interest from students eager to learn more about the company’s highly successful marketing internship programme. Many students engaged with representatives from the company to better understand the opportunities available within aerospace logistics marketing, digital communications, events management and brand development.

Several students also expressed their keen interest in selecting B&H Worldwide as their first-choice internship placement, reflecting the growing reputation and appeal of the company’s internship programme among aspiring young professionals.

Kevin Casey Goh, Content Marketing Manager at B&H Worldwide, said:

“The conversations we had at this event reminded me why outreach like this matters. Students are hungry to learn and aerospace logistics has a lot to offer them. Building on our first Project IMDD internship, we are doubling down on our commitment to nurturing that talent. It gives them not just a glimpse of the industry, but a genuine role within it.”

Darren Lim, Digital Marketing Manager at B&H Worldwide, added:

“The response from students this year has been very positive. It is rewarding to see growing interest in the marketing and communications side of the aerospace industry. Through this internship programme, we hope to mentor and guide students as they develop practical skills, professional confidence and a deeper understanding of the global aerospace logistics sector.”

As mentors and supervisors for the selected interns, both Kevin Casey Goh and Darren Lim will work closely with the students to provide guidance across content marketing, digital marketing, branding, social media and corporate communications initiatives within B&H Worldwide’s Global Marketing Team.

B&H Worldwide remains committed to supporting talent development initiatives that help bridge education and industry, while inspiring future professionals to explore rewarding careers within aerospace logistics and aviation services.



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