The National Black Church Initiative Support and Endorse Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

We are proud to endorse and support Karen Bass for another term as Mayor of Los Angeles. I am asking all eligible voters in NBCI's 3,677 Los Angeles churches to pray, support and vote for Karen Bass.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, support and endorse Karen Bass. She is one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement and the Black church is honored that she is willing to serve another term. NBCI Los Angeles churches voted to endorse to keep Karen bass in the office of mayor.Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative, says “We are proud to endorse and support Karen Bass for another term as mayor of Los Angeles. I am asking through Christ all eligible voters in NBCI's 3,677 Los Angeles churches to pray, support and vote for Karen Bass. God Bless Mayor Bass!NBCI stands by Karen! These are her accomplishments.• Historic Decreases in Street Homelessness: LA achieved back-to-back annual decreases in homelessness, with street homelessness dropping by double digits.• Inside Safe Initiative: Bass’s signature program transitioned tens of thousands of Angelenos from tents and RVs into temporary and permanent housing.• Executive Directive 1 (ED 1): This directive accelerated the approval of tens of thousands of affordable housing units by cutting the approval process down to 60 days.• Rent Protection: Signed the first update to LA's Rent Stabilization Ordinance in 40 years, capping annual rent increases at 1% to 4%.Public Safety & Policing• Crime Reduction: Homicides have dropped to their lowest levels in decades, reversing a post-pandemic spike, with gang-related homicides dropping by over 50%.• Police Recruitment & Civilian Response: Reversed the steady decline in LAPD staffing with accelerated hiring, while simultaneously creating the Office of Community Safety to fund unarmed alternative crisis responders for non-emergency calls.• Retail Crime Crackdown: Established an Organized Retail Crime Task Force that made hundreds of arrests and recovered tens of millions in stolen merchandise.Infrastructure & City Operations• LA's First-Ever Infrastructure Plan: Created a comprehensive roadmap to proactively repair sidewalks, streets, and streetlights.• Economic Development: Authorized the groundbreaking for a major expansion of the Los Angeles Convention Center and cut city fees to attract the film and television industry.• Emergency Response: Safely navigated the city through extreme weather events (such as Tropical Storm Hilary) and reopened the 10 Freeway in days rather than weeks following a massive arson fire.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges.

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