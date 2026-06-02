You’re invited to a summer of free concerts in the City’s botanical gardens!

Twilight Concerts from June 4 – July 31 at Foster, Ho‘omaluhia, & Wahiawā botanical gardens

Summer is here, and with it comes a cornucopia of special events hosted in your City’s bountiful botanical gardens! The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the return of the Twilight Summer Concert Series from June through July 2026.

Beginning Thursday, June 4 a variety of free musical performances will be featured at Foster, Ho‘omaluhia and Wahiawā botanical gardens. From big bands to bagpipes, jazz to island jams, there is sure to be a musical performance to your liking:

FOSTER: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. HO‘OMALUHIA: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. WAHIAWĀ: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. June 4: The Rackets June 5: Braddah Ash June 12: Allegro Keiki June 11: Golden Kaleo June 19: Ikaiki Kalani June 26: The Merrygolds June 18: Royal Hawaiian Band July 3: Nikki Dee July 10: JOBY! June 25: Celtic Pipes and Drums July 24: Allegro Keiki July 31: Ryugen Taiko July 2: Jiayin Music July 9: Jonny Lam July 23: Honolulu Wind Ensemble July 30: Pulse Oceania

These hour-long shows are suitable for all ages, with outside food, drink, seats, and blankets allowed. Bug repellant is recommended. No alcohol or smoking is permitted within the botanical gardens. Come for the music, stay for the beautiful garden experience as you explore nature!

Near the end of July, Foster Botanical Garden will also host its annual Midsummer Night’s Gleam event. This dazzling afternoon and evening showcase is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. More details of that spectacular event, and how to score advanced tickets, will be available next week.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

Follow the Honolulu Botanical Gardens online and on social media:

Instagram: @honolulubotanicalgardens Facebook: facebook.com/HoomaluhiaBotanicalGarden

Website: honolulubotanicalgardens.com