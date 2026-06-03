USS Springfield Returns Home to Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 31, 2026) – Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Guam, May 31, 2026, after completing a routine deployment in the Western Pacific.

“Springfield’s presence in theater reaffirmed its role in maintaining security and stability throughout the region,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “Through sustained forward presence and operational readiness, Springfield embodied its motto, ‘United for Freedom,’ while promoting peace through strength in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Springfield’s deployment underscores the Navy’s commitment to maintaining a persistent, forward-deployed undersea presence ready to respond to evolving challenges across the Pacific.

“Springfield’s operations directly supported forward-deployed readiness and reinforced the Navy’s ability to operate where it matters most,” said Cmdr. Greg Storer, commanding officer of USS Springfield. “The crew performed exceptionally, remained determined through every challenge, and executed every task with professionalism and purpose. I am incredibly proud of what they accomplished and grateful for the commitment they demonstrated every day.”

During the deployment, four Springfield Sailors advanced in rank, while three officers and fifteen enlisted Sailors earned their submarine warfare insignia, commonly known as “dolphins” or “fish.” The insignia signifies qualification in submarine operations and reflects mastery of watch stations, systems, and responsibilities required to operate in the undersea domain.

“Every day brought new challenges, and this crew met each one head-on,” said Master Chief Information Systems Technician (Communications) Chris Ries, Springfield’s chief of the boat. “They came together as one team, remained focused under pressure, and consistently looked out for one another. Their hard work, resilience, and dedication show why our Sailors are the true strength behind this submarine and our fleet.”

Commissioned on Jan. 9, 1993, the Springfield is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name, honoring the cities of Springfield, Illinois, and Springfield, Massachusetts. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, the Springfield is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force’s forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.