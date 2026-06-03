Conquering the Peak: Preparing for the 2026 Mount Fuji Climbing Season

For many stationed at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), the towering silhouette of Mt. Fuji is a daily reminder of the adventures that await in Japan. Each summer, the iconic volcano presents both a formidable challenge and a rewarding experience, drawing thousands of climbers.

Through the CFAY Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Outdoor Recreation Center (ORC), the installation provides service members, families, and civilians with the tools and training to safely summit Japan's highest peak. The program guides both novice and experienced hikers through a rigorous preparation process, ensuring they are ready for the demanding trek to the 12,388-foot summit.

With the climbing season limited to July and August, the journey to the top begins months earlier with an emphasis on safety, physical readiness, and meticulous planning.

“Climbing Mount Fuji is a bucket-list item for so many people stationed here, but it’s not a simple hike,” said Ada Marie, a recreation assistant at the MWR Outdoor Recreation Center. “Our goal is to break down that process into manageable steps, from early registration to guided preparatory hikes. We’re here to help the community achieve their goal safely.”

The timeline for preparation is strict. From March to April, individuals planning to climb on their own must secure a permit online for the popular Yoshida Trail, which is capped at 4,000 hikers per day. By May, all prospective climbers must complete a mandatory safety briefing before registering for an ORC tour.

These briefings heavily emphasize proper outfitting to ensure climbers are ready for the harsh and changing conditions on the volcano.

"When it comes to the climb itself, having the right equipment is non-negotiable," said Camille Porter, an ORC recreation assistant. "The most important gear you need is a hiking pole, a headlamp, and waterproof shoes." The ORC-led trips simplify the complex logistics of the climb. “Booking for the ORC’s guided day and overnight trips opens on June 1, and they fill up fast,” said Marie. “Knowing that transportation and lodging in a mountain hut are handled allows you to focus purely on the physical and mental preparation.”

To build the necessary endurance, the program offers a series of conditioning hikes that escalate in difficulty:

• Beginner Hike at Hoei Crater: June 6 and 27

• Intermediate Hike to the 1st-5th Station: June 20 and July 11

“The prep hikes were crucial,” said Porter. “They give you a real sense of the altitude and terrain. You realize that climbing Fuji is as much a mental game as a physical one. Doing it with your shipmates makes all the difference.”

Whether choosing a strenuous single-day Saturday trip or a more paced two-day overnight tour, the experience fosters a unique sense of camaraderie. For many, the program is as much about building community resilience as it is about personal achievement.

If you are unsure about what to pack or how to train, the ORC staff stand by to answer any questions you might have about Mt. Fuji or any other outdoor recreation adventures.

The program serves as both a release from the stresses of operational life and a powerful reminder that with the right preparation, even the highest peaks are within reach. For a full schedule, visit the MWR Yokosuka Mt. Fuji page at www.navymwryokosuka.com/recreation/mt-fuji-climbingseason or call 243-5732.