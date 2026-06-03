Caring for Others Extends Its Oregon Legacy to the Coast, Launching Caring for the Pacific in Lincoln City

Family-owned Oregon in-home care provider Caring for Others — trusted by Oregon families since 2007 — announces the opening of Caring for the Pacific

LINCOLN CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring for Others , an established family-owned in-home caregiving company based in Redmond, Oregon, has announced the opening of Caring for the Pacific, a new location dedicated to providing compassionate, professional in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities along Oregon's beautiful Central Coast. The expansion brings to the coast the same trusted model of care the company has delivered across Oregon for nearly two decades.Caring for the Pacific is located at 2210 NE 22nd St, Suite E, Lincoln City, OR 97367, and will serve coastal communities including Tillamook, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Newport, Depoe Bay, Toledo, Waldport, Yachats, and Florence — covering a 60-mile radius along Oregon's Central Coast. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with on-call support available on weekends. Families may reach the care team at 541.994.1308."The Oregon Coast is home to a wonderful, tight-knit population of older adults and families who deserve access to premium in-home care — right where they live. Caring for the Pacific is our promise to these coastal communities: local caregivers who understand your way of life, and a level of service that feels like family."Local Caregivers Who Know the Coast | A defining feature of Caring for the Pacific is its commitment to staffing caregivers who are rooted in coastal Oregon communities — people who understand the rhythms and values of life on the Oregon Coast. This local connection, paired with Caring for Others' organizational standards developed over 18+ years, gives families an exceptional combination of community familiarity and professional excellence.Full-Spectrum In-Home Care Services | Caring for the Pacific delivers the full breadth of in-home care services for which Caring for Others has become known statewide: personal care assistance (bathing, dressing, grooming, mobility support), medication management, meal preparation, light housekeeping, companionship, transportation to appointments and social activities, memory care support for those with Alzheimer's or dementia, and respite care for family caregivers.The process is designed to be stress-free: families begin with a free, no-obligation in-home assessment. From there, the team builds a personalized care plan with flexible scheduling — and there are no long-term contracts, upfront retainers, or hidden fees.Flexible Payment Options | Caring for the Pacific accepts private pay, Medicaid, veterans benefits, and long-term care insurance, and the care team is available to assist families in navigating insurance and payment processes. Pricing is transparent from day one.Caregiving Careers on the Oregon Coast | Caring for the Pacific is currently recruiting caregivers and administrative staff who share the company's passion for exceptional, dignified in-home care. Caring for Others is widely recognized for its positive workplace culture and its commitment to hiring only the caregivers it would trust with its own loved ones. Interested applicants can learn more and apply at caringforothers.com/caregiver-jobs.For More Information:Caring for the Pacific2210 NE 22nd St, Suite ELincoln City, OR 97367Phone: 541.994.1308About Caring for Others | Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Redmond, Oregon, Caring for Others is a family-owned in-home caregiving company serving aging adults and individuals with disabilities across Oregon. With more than 18 years of experience and 600+ trusted Caregivers, the company offers a full spectrum of in-home care services — from personal care assistance and medication management to companion care, memory care support, and respite care. Caring for Others is not a franchise; every location is personally invested in the communities it serves. Visit caringforothers.com to learn more.

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