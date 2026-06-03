15 Olives Receives Allrecipes 2026 Golden Cart Award for Strawberry Balsamic Vinegar

15 Olives

Tampa-Based 15 Olives Continues Award-Winning Year with National Food Industry Honor

We’re honored to be included among this year’s Golden Cart Award recipients. Our goal has always been to create products that are rooted in quality ingredients, and thoughtful production.” — Stuart Alfonso, founder of 15 Olives.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 15 Olives has received a 2026 Golden Cart Award from Allrecipes in the “Best New Kitchen Staples” category for its Strawberry Balsamic Vinegar . The recognition comes as part of the publication’s annual roundup highlighting notable grocery products released within the past year.According to Allrecipes, more than 1,300 products were considered across multiple food and beverage categories, with selections made by editors and members of the Allrecipes Allstars community. The Strawberry Balsamic Vinegar was recognized for its balance of fruit flavor and acidity and its versatility across a range of dishes, from salads and marinades to desserts and cheese boards.Based in Tampa, Florida, and known for its U.S.-made olive oils and balsamic vinegars, 15 Olives has built a reputation around approachable, high-quality pantry staples crafted from ingredients sourced from the company’s farms in Florida and California. Its award-winning Strawberry Balsamic Vinegar reflects that philosophy, combining the sweetness of ripe strawberries with the balanced richness of traditional balsamic for a versatile flavor that works across both savory and sweet dishes. From salads and marinades to charcuterie boards and desserts, the vinegar has become a standout product within the brand’s growing collection of thoughtfully crafted oils and balsamics designed for everyday cooking and entertaining.“We’re honored to be included among this year’s Golden Cart Award recipients,” said Stuart Alfonso, founder of 15 Olives. “Our goal has always been to create products that are approachable, versatile, and rooted in quality ingredients, and thoughtful production.”The award follows additional recognition for the company’s 2025 extra virgin olive oil collection, which recently earned Silver and Gold honors at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.The Strawberry Balsamic Vinegar is available through the company’s website at 15Olives.com.About 15 OlivesBased in Tampa, Florida, 15 Olives is an American, family-owned olive oil and balsamic brand dedicated to producing high-quality, U.S.-made products from its own farms in Florida and California. Founded by Stuart Alfonso, the brand is rooted in a hands-on, transparent approach to farming and production, harvesting olives at peak ripeness and pressing them quickly to preserve flavor, purity, and nutritional integrity. With a focus on clean ingredients and everyday usability, 15 Olives offers thoughtfully crafted extra virgin olive oils and complementary balsamics designed to elevate simple meals and bring people together around good food.For more information, please visit: www.15olives.com

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