July 2026 Webinar: Observed Accessibility Trends in Santa Clara County (2019-2025)

Join CCDA for the second 2026 Lunch and Learn Webinar Series in Collaboration with Pacific ADA Center of the year as we explore accessibility trends observed in Santa Clara County from 2019-2025.

This session will focus on commonly reported access barriers related to access to goods, support, services, and equipment, as well as toilet, lavatory, and bathing facilities. Frequently observed access barriers include non-compliant surface heights for counters, tables, and bars; lack of accessible sales and service counters; insufficient toe and knee clearance; and merchandise displays that reduce accessible paths of travel to less than 36 inches wide. In many cases, overlapping barriers impacted both service counters and restroom accessibility. These trends were observed across a wide range of businesses, including grocery stores, clothing stores, hardware stores, and shopping centers. The businesses represented a range from small family-owned establishments to large national chains.

CCDA will share observed data trends as an informational resource, and the Pacific ADA Center will provide information to help frame discussion. This session is educational in nature and does not constitute legal advice or enforcement action.

Accessibility features such as ASL interpretation, captioning, and language access will be provided, with additional accommodations available upon request within 10 days of each webinar.

Register for this event via Zoom

Resources