Levelynx Adds No-Upfront-Cost Subscription Pricing for City and County Flood Monitoring Systems

San Marcos flood 2015

Levelynx launches subscription and ownership pricing, letting cities deploy 60GHz radar flood early-warning systems with no upfront capital cost.

The biggest barrier to flood monitoring usually isn't whether a community wants it — it's how they pay for it. We let every community choose the option that fits their budget.” — Thomas Remmert

FISCHER, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levelynx, a Texas-based water monitoring technology company, today announced new flexible pricing for its 60GHz radar flood monitoring and early warning system, giving cities, counties, and rural communities two clear ways to deploy: a monthly subscription that includes the hardware at no upfront cost, or a one-time purchase that includes three years of service for communities using capital or grant funding.The two-option model is designed around how local governments actually budget. Flood monitoring projects often stall because equipment purchases require capital approval, competitive bids, and council sign-off that can take months. By offering a subscription billed as a predictable operating expense, Levelynx lets communities start protecting flood-prone roads and waterways without a capital outlay — while still offering an ownership path for those with grant dollars to spend."The biggest barrier to flood monitoring usually isn't whether a community wants it — it's how they pay for it," said Thomas Remmert, founder of Levelynx."A small town may not have tens of thousands of dollars in capital sitting ready, but they can fit a predictable monthly line item into an operatingbudget. By offering both subscription and ownership options, we let every community choose the path that actually fits their budget cycle, so the fundingquestion stops being the reason a life-saving system doesn't get installed."Under the subscription model, the Levelynx Sensor Node — including its radar measurement, multi-carrier cellular and satellite connectivity, cloudplatform, and automated alerting — is provided at no upfront hardware cost for one predictable monthly payment under an annual agreement. Hardwarereplacements and upgrades are included, so communities never operate outdated equipment.Under the ownership model, communities purchase the Sensor Node outright with three years of full service included — a fit for jurisdictions deploying flood mitigation grant funding or capital budgets, where owning the asset is preferred.Both options include the core capabilities that distinguish the Levelynx system for real-world flood conditions:- 60GHz radar measurement that is non-contact and unaffected by debris, sediment, fog, or rain- Multi-carrier connectivity that automatically switches carriers if a local tower fails, with automatic satellite failover when cellular is unavailable- Multi-year battery life, with solar as an option rather than a requirement- Automated multi-channel alerts via phone, SMS, email, and siren integration- No dependence on local infrastructure, allowing deployment at remote crossings and rural sitesThe new pricing follows early deployments of the Levelynx system at flood-prone crossings in Central Texas, where the company says demand has been strongest among smaller communities seeking alternatives to traditional systems that can cost tens of thousands of dollars per site.Levelynx also noted that while its Sensor Node is the fastest way for communities to begin monitoring, the underlying platform is sensor-agnostic andsupports more than 100 sensor types, allowing jurisdictions to integrate existing monitoring equipment into a single system.About LevelynxLevelynx is a Texas-based water monitoring technology company that provides real-time flood monitoring and early warning systems for cities, counties, and rural communities. Built around 60GHz radar measurement, resilient multi-carrier and satellite connectivity, and long-life power, Levelynx isdesigned to deliver reliable water level data and automated alerts in the conditions where they matter most. The company is based in Fischer, Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.