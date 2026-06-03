Caring for Others Celebrates 18 Years of Oregon Excellence Expanding to Seven Locations Including Two New Communities

Oregon's family-owned in-home care leader marks a major growth milestone, launching Caring for Rogue Valley in Medford & Caring for the Pacific in Lincoln City

REDMOND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring for Others, Oregon's premier family-owned in-home caregiving company, today announced the expansion of its statewide network to seven locations with the simultaneous launch of two new branches: Caring for Rogue Valley in Medford, serving Southern Oregon, and Caring for the Pacific in Lincoln City, serving Oregon's Central Coast. The expansion reflects nearly two decades of earned trust and a deep commitment to bringing compassionate, high-quality in-home care to more Oregon families — wherever they call home.Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Redmond, Oregon, Caring for Others was built on a simple but powerful belief: that aging adults and individuals with disabilities deserve to remain in their own homes, supported by caregivers who treat them like family. Today, with more than 600+ trusted caregivers and a network that stretches across Oregon, that belief is changing lives in communities across the state."Every community we enter is a community we commit to. These two new locations aren't just business expansions — they're our answer to families in Southern Oregon and on the Central Coast who have been waiting for a care option that puts people first, not profits. We're honored to be here."Two New Locations. One Proven Standard of Care. | The addition of Caring for Rogue Valley and Caring for the Pacific brings Caring for Others' signature approach — free in-home consultations, personalized care plans, no long-term contracts, and meticulous attention to detail — to two regions where access to premium, non-franchise in-home care has been limited.Caring for Rogue Valley, headquartered at 902 Chevy Way in Medford, will serve a 60-mile radius throughout Southern Oregon, including Medford, Grants Pass, Ashland, Jacksonville, White City, Eagle Point, Talent, and Phoenix. Families can reach the team at 541.414.2324.Caring for the Pacific, located at 2210 NE 22nd St, Suite E in Lincoln City, will serve Oregon's Central Coast with a 60-mile service radius covering Tillamook, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Newport, Depoe Bay, Toledo, Waldport, Yachats, and Florence. Families can reach the team at 541.994.1308.Both locations are staffed by caregivers who are embedded in their local communities — people who understand the culture, geography, and pace of life in their regions, and who bring that local knowledge to every client relationship.Seven Locations. One Family. One Standard. | With this expansion, Caring for Others now serves Oregon families across seven distinct regions — from the rugged coastline to the high desert, from Portland's metro neighborhoods to the valleys of Southern Oregon. Each location operates under the Caring for Others name and upholds the same exacting standards, while remaining deeply attuned to the unique needs of its local community.Caring for Others' Seven Oregon Locations:- Caring for the Coast — Astoria, OR | 503.325.4503- Caring for Portland — Portland, OR | 503.836.3909- Caring for the Cascades — Bend, OR | 541.317.2273- Caring for the Cascades West — Eugene, OR | 541.600.3909- Caring for the Capitol — Salem, OR | 503.967.2343- Caring for Rogue Valley (NEW) — Medford, OR | 541.414.2324- Caring for the Pacific (NEW) — Lincoln City, OR | 541.994.1308Comprehensive In-Home Care Services | Across all seven locations, Caring for Others provides a full spectrum of in-home care services tailored to the individual needs of each client. Services include personal care assistance (bathing, dressing, grooming, and mobility support), medication management, meal preparation, light housekeeping, companionship, transportation, memory care support for those living with Alzheimer's or dementia, and respite care for family caregivers. Additionally, the company's unique CareMatch™ program helps connect families with financial support resources to make care more accessible.Care begins with a free, no-obligation in-home assessment and results in a fully customized care plan. Caring for Others accepts private pay, Medicaid, veterans benefits, and long-term care insurance—and its team helps families navigate the paperwork so they don't have to do it alone.Not a Franchise. A Family. | What distinguishes Caring for Others in a crowded market is what it is not: a franchise. Every location is personally invested in by the same family that started the company in 2007. That means consistent accountability, a genuine stake in client outcomes, and the kind of relationship-based care that national franchise models simply cannot replicate. With 600+ caregivers and 18+ years of Oregon experience, Caring for Others has the scale to deliver — and the heart to do it right.Now Hiring Statewide | As Caring for Others grows, so does its team. The company is actively recruiting caregivers and administrative professionals across all seven Oregon locations — particularly at its newest branches in Medford and Lincoln City. Caring for Others is known for hiring only the caliber of caregiver it would trust with its own family, and for fostering a workplace culture grounded in respect, purpose, and community. Open positions are available at caringforothers.com /caregiver-jobs.For More Information: Caring for Others Redmond, OR (Administrative Headquarters) caringforothers.com | 541.238.7500 | marketing@caringforothers.comAbout Caring for Others | Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Redmond, Oregon, Caring for Others is a family-owned in-home caregiving company serving aging adults and individuals with disabilities across Oregon. With more than 18 years of experience, 600+ trusted Caregivers, and seven locations statewide, the company offers a full spectrum of in-home care services — including personal care, medication management, companion care, memory care, and respite care — built on respect, transparency, compassion, and authenticity. Caring for Others is not a franchise; every location is personally operated and committed to the communities it serves. Visit caringforothers.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.