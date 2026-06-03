GoMobile Solutions Rebrands as beBOLD, Marking 16 Years of Helping Businesses Compete and Grow in the AI Era

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Our job is to stay a step ahead, simplify what matters, and turn technology into a clear path for growth. That is what the name beBOLD stands for.” — Damien Zamora

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoMobile Solutions, a technology company founded 16 years ago to help businesses build mobile apps and stay ahead of digital trends, today announced its official rebrand to beBOLD, a strategic technology firm designed to help businesses compete, grow, and win in today’s AI-driven economy.

The new brand reflects the company’s evolution from a mobile app development company into a broader technology and business growth platform. Under the beBOLD name, the company now offers AI-powered software, real-time lead generation solutions, visibility tools, coaching and training, done-for-you services, and advanced partner programs for affiliates, resellers, and agencies.

Founded by entrepreneur and technology strategist Damien Zamora, GoMobile Solutions began by helping businesses leverage mobile apps before mobile-first customer engagement became mainstream. Over the past 16 years, the company has continued to evolve alongside its clients, expanding its capabilities as business owners increasingly needed smarter tools, stronger visibility, better lead generation, and clearer guidance through rapidly changing technology.

“We needed a name that finally fit the whole company,” said Damien Zamora, founder of beBOLD. “GoMobile described where we started. It reflected our original mission of helping businesses create breakthrough mobile app experiences but it no longer captured everything we have built over the last 16 years. beBOLD does.” Zamora added, “We have grown from a single-product-focused company into a broader technology-driven firm focused on helping businesses stay ahead of the curve. Our new name reflects our personality, our evolution, and our promise to help clients move forward with clarity, confidence, and bold action.”

The beBOLD platform is organized around four core areas:

AI-Powered Software- including lead generation, business visibility, automation, and technology tools designed to help companies compete in the modern digital marketplace.

Coaching and Training- helping business owners, teams, and partners understand how to use emerging technologies more effectively.

Done-for-You Services- including mobile app development, video support, campaign support, technology implementation, and business growth services.

Partner Programs- giving affiliates, resellers, and agencies access to tools, training, and revenue opportunities through the beBOLD ecosystem.

“The pace of change is overwhelming for most businesses right now,” Zamora said. “AI, automation, search visibility, lead generation, and customer engagement are all changing at once. Our job is to stay a step ahead, simplify what matters, and turn technology into a clear path for growth. That is what the name beBOLD stands for.”

Existing GoMobile Solutions clients and partners will continue to receive their current services without interruption. All active contracts, service relationships, and support contacts remain in place. The company’s mobile app development team will continue operating as part of beBOLD’s done-for-you services division.

About beBOLD

beBOLD is a strategic technology company that helps businesses compete, grow, and win in today’s AI-driven, networked economy. Originally founded 16 years ago as GoMobile Solutions, the company has evolved from mobile app development into a broader business growth platform offering AI-powered software, lead generation solutions, coaching and training, done-for-you services, and partner programs for affiliates, resellers, and agencies. Led by founder Damien Zamora, beBold helps businesses turn emerging technology into measurable growth.

Learn more at beboldcorp.com.

Media Contact

Damien Zamora

President, beBOLD

gm@beboldcorp.com

beboldcorp.com

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