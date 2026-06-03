Governor Moore Hosts Roundtable Discussion on Economic Impact of Federal Immigration Policy

Updated: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today, in partnership with the American Business Coalition, hosted a roundtable discussion with Maryland small businesses navigating challenges from federal immigration policy. The American Business Immigration Coalition represents businesses around the country that advocate for immigration policies that provide businesses with a stable, legal workforce.

“Maryland’s immigrant communities enhance our economy and add to the strength of our state,” said Gov. Moore. “But, the recent immigration policy coming out of Washington is stalling economic growth and hurting our workforce. It is long past time for Congress to enact solutions that protect long-time immigrant contributors who are working hard and paying taxes, while providing stability to the businesses who rely on them.”

During the roundtable, the governor heard from major Maryland employers from agriculture to healthcare and economic experts about the importance of immigrant workers and the adverse impact of mass deportation and other federal policies on Maryland’s economy.

"Maryland employers are feeling firsthand the consequences of workforce shortages and rising costs, which is why ABIC is proud to partner with Governor Moore to advance practical workforce solutions like expanded work authorizations for long-term immigrants who are already here, working, and paying taxes and who already make up over 21% of Maryland's workforce and fill critical gaps in key industries like construction and healthcare,” said CEO of American Business Immigration Coalition Rebecca Shi. “While we do our part locally, it is well past time for Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that protects Dreamers, TPS holders, and other long-term immigrants. We deeply thank Governor Moore for bringing together business leaders to highlight these critical economic stakes and discuss real solutions for a pro-business, pro-worker, pro-affordability future that lifts up all Marylanders."

Additionally, Governor Moore highlighted a factsheet detailing research conducted over the past six months on the harms of the federal government’s immigration policies on the economy. Research found that:

Immigrants are 30% of Maryland’s entrepreneurs, 24% of STEM workers, 36% of construction workers, 29% of registered nurses and 33% of childcare providers.

Mass deportations are projected to lead to the loss of 115,000 jobs in Maryland, including 50,000 jobs for US-born workers.

The governor also announced a partnership with the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and Berry Appleman & Leiden, one of the leading immigration law firms, to educate, support, and advise Maryland’s small businesses in navigating the rapidly evolving immigration landscape. The new partnership will feature a series of webinars, office hours, materials and other resources to help Maryland’s small businesses stay informed on the policy changes and remain compliant with the law.

Today’s roundtable discussion and announcement highlight the governor’s commitment to protecting Maryland’s workers and small businesses, ensuring that Maryland’s economy remains resilient.

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