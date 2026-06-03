Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial Chapel to Receive Proclamation Recognizing Generations of Funeral Service in Kansas City, KS

Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial Chapel honored with a Proclamation Day celebrating its 126-year historic legacy of service, compassion, and community impact.

We Give Reverence to the Deceased, By Our Service to the Living” — "Unknown"

KANSAS CITY, KS, KS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial Chapel and owner Steven Marcom-Piña proudly announce a special Proclamation Day Celebration to be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., recognizing and honoring 126 years of dedicated service to the Kansas City, Kansas community.This historic occasion will bring together community leaders, elected officials, clergy, families, friends, supporters, and residents from across the region to celebrate the enduring legacy of Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial Chapel and its unwavering commitment to serving generations of families with compassion, dignity, and excellence.For more than a century, Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial Chapel has stood as a pillar of strength, comfort, and service within the community. The Proclamation Day event will recognize the chapel's significant contributions to Kansas City, Kansas, while honoring the vision, leadership, and dedication that have sustained its mission for 126 years.The public is warmly invited to attend and participate in this momentous celebration.Event DetailsEvent: Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial Chapel Proclamation DayDate: Wednesday, June 17, 2026Time: 11:00 a.m.Location: Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial ChapelPurpose: Celebrating 126 Years of Service to the Kansas City, Kansas CommunityThe ceremony will feature the Mayor's office, special guests, community recognitions, reflections on the chapel's rich history, and a proclamation commemorating its lasting impact on the lives of countless families throughout the region."This celebration is not only a recognition of our past, but a testament to the generations of families, clergy, community partners, and supporters who have entrusted us to serve during life's most important moments," said Steven Marcom-Piña, owner of Mrs. J.W. Jones. "We are honored to celebrate 126 years of service and look forward to continuing our commitment to the community for generations to come."Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this historic event.Media ContactMarcom-Funeral Care LLC.Aesha Humphrey816-763-9100kcfuneralcare@gmail.comAbout Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial ChapelFor 126 years, Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial Chapel has faithfully served the Kansas City, Kansas community, providing compassionate care, professional service, and unwavering support to families during times of need. Its legacy of excellence and community engagement continues to make a lasting impact throughout the region.

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