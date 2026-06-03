Taiwan Tourism Administration Launches 'Kick Off Your Next Adventure' Promotion in the Bay Area

Group Photo with TECO, Taiwan Tourism, Airlines and Travel Agent Partners 3D Visual Photo Wall Becomes a Fan Favorite – Bike Around Taiwan Taiwan Branded Airstream Trailer – An eye-catching attraction that engages visitors and encourages interactive experiences.

World Cup Excitement Inspires a Summer Campaign Showcasing Taiwan as a Dynamic Travel Destination

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration San Francisco Office hosted “Feel Taiwan: Kick Off Your Next Adventure,” a pop up tourism promotion at San Francisco Premium Outlets on May 30. Designed as a lively brand experience, the event marked the start of a broader Taiwan tourism advertising campaign across the Bay Area in June.

Held at one of the region’s most popular shopping destinations, the event featured a branded Airstream mobile display vehicle, along with a 3D visual art photo installation, prize drawings, Taiwan themed giveaways, and travel consultation services. Through these interactive experiences, the Taiwan Tourism Administration introduced local audiences to Taiwan’s natural scenery, cultural charm, culinary offerings, and vibrant city life.

World Cup Excitement Inspires the Next Taiwan Adventure

As anticipation builds for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, global attention on sports, outdoor activities, and international travel continues to grow. With the Bay Area serving as an important host market for World Cup events, the region is expected to draw increased interest from visitors and local communities alike.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is building on this momentum by extending the idea of “kick off” beyond the soccer field, inviting Bay Area travelers to turn the energy of sports and discovery into inspiration for their next international journey, with Taiwan as a dynamic and welcoming destination.

Director General Chih-Hsiang Wu of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco said the World Cup is not only a global sporting event, but also an opportunity for countries to showcase culture, city energy, and international exchange. He noted that Bay Area residents’ passion for sports, outdoor activities, and multicultural experiences aligns closely with Taiwan’s strengths, from natural landscapes and urban vitality to diverse cuisine and warm hospitality. Through these promotional efforts, Taiwan hopes to help more local residents discover its unique appeal while strengthening tourism and cultural ties between Taiwan and the Bay Area.

“The excitement surrounding the World Cup is bringing greater attention to sports, outdoor lifestyles, and international exchange in the Bay Area, and travel is one of the best ways to extend that passion,” said Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration San Francisco Office. “Through the ‘Kick Off Your Next Adventure’ campaign, we invite Bay Area travelers to bring their love of exploration to Taiwan. From hiking and cycling to running events, water activities, local cuisine, and neighborhood discoveries, Taiwan offers an active, immersive, and energetic way to explore.”

Integrated Advertising Campaign Highlights Taiwan’s Active Travel Appeal

The May 30 pop up event served as both an in-person brand engagement and the launch of a larger integrated advertising campaign in June. Building on the growing momentum around sports, travel, and global events, the Taiwan Tourism Administration will highlight three visual themes: running, hiking, and cycling. Together, these themes present Taiwan as a diverse and energetic destination while turning the excitement of the season into inspiration for future trips.

The campaign will use San Francisco’s Muni transportation network as its primary media platform, including a full wrap light rail ad, bus ads, and digital screens at Muni stations. This high visibility outdoor exposure will be supported by targeted digital advertising and an online Taiwan tourism quiz, encouraging Bay Area audiences to learn more and begin planning their own visits.

Airline and Travel Partners Help Turn Inspiration into Taiwan Travel

The pop up event is supported by airline and travel industry partners, including China Airlines, EVA Air, STARLUX Airlines, and Mango Tours. On site, these partners will provide product information and promotional offers, helping turn consumer interest into concrete travel planning.

As part of the June campaign, China Airlines, EVA Air, and STARLUX Airlines will also provide round trip San Francisco to Taipei tickets for a prize drawing. Launching in conjunction with the May 30 event, the drawing invites Bay Area residents to register at feeltaiwan.com/kickoff and explore online content about Taiwan’s nature, culture, cuisine, and outdoor experiences.

Taiwan Celebrates Inclusive Travel at SF Pride Events

In addition to the advertising campaign, the Taiwan Tourism Administration will participate in SF Pride events on June 27 and 28 to promote Taiwan as a diverse, open, and welcoming destination.

Taiwan is recognized by international travelers for its inclusive social atmosphere, convenient and safe travel environment, and warm hospitality. It has also been recommended by many international women traveling independently.

By taking part in one of the Bay Area’s most representative multicultural celebrations, the Taiwan Tourism Administration hopes to introduce more local audiences to Taiwan’s free spirited, friendly, and inclusive travel experience.

Continuing to Strengthen Taiwan’s Presence in the Bay Area

Through in person promotions, Muni transit media, airline offers, digital engagement, and sweepstakes, the Taiwan Tourism Administration will continue to raise Taiwan’s visibility in the Bay Area. Building on the momentum of the summer travel season, the campaign aims to inspire more local residents to explore Taiwan’s natural beauty, vibrant culture, diverse cuisine, and outdoor adventures, and to consider Taiwan for their next international trip.

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About Taiwan Tourism Administration San Francisco Office

Taiwan Tourism Administration San Francisco Office promotes Taiwan travel in Northern California, the Pacific Northwest, and Western Canada through tourism events, media collaborations, industry partnerships, and travel information services. The office works to strengthen Taiwan’s visibility and inspire more travelers to visit.

For more Taiwan travel information, please visit the Taiwan Tourism Administration official website at eng.taiwan.net.tw

Taiwan Tourism advertising wrap on a San Francisco Muni Light Rail vehicle traveling through downtown San Francisco.

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