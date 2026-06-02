Public Hearing LU-26-000122 School Creek AG Services

The Huerfano County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 25th, 2026 at 1:30pm at the Huerfano County Courthouse, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 401 Main Street, Suite 309, Walsenburg, Colorado. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment concerning Land Use Application LU-26-000122. The property is located at 848 CR 361, La Veta, Colorado, parcel #19700. The applicant, School Creek AG Services, Inc, is seeking to conduct a mining operation for extraction of construction materials in Huerfano County.

The complete application is available for review online at https://www.huerfano.us/departments/land-use/ by clicking on Land Use Applications by Year.

Inquiries can be made during normal business hours in the Huerfano County Land Use Office, 401 Main Street, Suite 304, or by telephone at 719-738-1220 ext 103.

Google Meet Information: Join via Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/jtn-scsu-ecp | Meeting ID: jtn-scsu-ecp