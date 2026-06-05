Ryan Byrne of Cashflow Capital Club Honored With Massive Action Warrior Award

Ryan Byrne at Cashflow Capital Club receives Massive Action Warrior Award

Marine Corps veteran and former Wall Street executive recognized by Rod Khleif for excellence in multifamily real estate investing at a Sarasota event.

The Massive Action Warrior Award reflects the discipline our team brings to every multifamily deal. Our mission is helping people build wealth securely through real estate.” — Ryan Byrne, Founder of Cashflow Capital Club

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan Byrne, founder of multifamily real estate investing firm Cashflow Capital Club , has been awarded the Massive Action Warrior Award, presented by renowned real estate mentor and bestselling author Rod Khleif. The award was presented at an invitation-only event in front of 200 attendees in Sarasota, Florida, as part of Rod Khleif's Multifamily Mastermind community of nearly 2,000 members.The Massive Action Warrior Award recognizes operators who demonstrate exceptional drive, discipline, and results in commercial multifamily real estate. Ryan Byrne was selected for the scale and momentum of his work in the multifamily and senior housing sectors.Ryan Byrne's path to real estate began far from it. After a deployment to Bosnia with the United States Marine Corps, he earned an MBA in finance and launched his career at a Manhattan investment bank, advising financial institutions on mergers and acquisitions. He later served as Vice President of Global Corporate Development at BNY Mellon before transitioning into real estate. Like many investors, he started with single-family homes before discovering the favorable risk-adjusted returns of commercial multifamily projects."Receiving the Massive Action Warrior Award means a great deal because it reflects the consistency and discipline our team brings to every deal," said Ryan Byrne, founder of Cashflow Capital Club. "Our mission has always been to help people build wealth securely through real estate, and recognition like this validates that approach."Through Cashflow Capital Club, Ryan Byrne and Dr. Francesca Byrne specialize in passive real estate investing for doctors and other high-income professionals who want to grow wealth without the demands of active property management. The firm currently manages more than 1,300 doors across its commercial multifamily portfolio and has over 1,200 units of senior housing under development through its multifamily development fund . Cashflow Capital Club invests across high-growth markets, including Dallas and Orlando, giving accredited investors access to institutional-quality multifamily opportunities.About Cashflow Capital ClubCashflow Capital Club is a multifamily real estate investing firm founded by Ryan Byrne and led alongside Dr. Francesca Byrne. The firm focuses on passive real estate investing for doctors and busy professionals, with a commercial multifamily portfolio of more than 1,300 doors and over 1,200 senior housing units under development through its multifamily development fund. To learn more, visit Cashflow Capital Club at www.cashflowcapitalclub.com

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