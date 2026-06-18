Kelly Sheng, CPA, Joins Clarity Tax & CPA's to Lead Cross-Border Tax Practice for US and Canadian Clients

Kelly Sheng, CPA Bellingham CPA firms hires specialist to lead cross-border tax practice

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarity Tax & CPA's, a PCAOB-registered CPA firm based in Bellingham, Washington , today announced that Kelly Sheng, CPA , has joined the firm as Cross-Border Senior Tax Manager. Sheng brings 20 years of tax experience and a deep specialization in US–Canada cross-border tax planning , residency transitions, expatriation tax, foreign reporting compliance, and treaty-based tax strategy for individuals, families, and business owners with ties to both countries.In her new role, Sheng will lead the cross-border tax practice at Clarity Tax & CPA's, advising clients on residency planning, dual filing obligations, foreign asset reporting, business structuring, and strategies to minimize double taxation while maintaining compliance in both jurisdictions. Her addition expands the firm's service depth at a moment when cross-border filings, particularly for Pacific Northwest clients with property, family, or business interests in British Columbia and beyond."I help clients manage U.S.–Canada cross-border taxes, including tax returns, residency planning, business structuring, and strategies to reduce overall tax exposure," said Sheng. "My focus is on tax-efficient structuring, residency transitions, expatriation planning, foreign reporting compliance, and the coordination of multi-jurisdiction tax obligations — the kinds of problems where clients are dealing with multiple tax systems at once and need a single coordinated answer."Sheng's practice covers the full range of US–Canada cross-border matters, including:- Cross-border tax planning and compliance for individuals, families, and business owners- Residency transitions, departure tax, and expatriation planning- Foreign trust and foreign corporation reporting- Investment account structuring across jurisdictions- Treaty-based tax positions and double-taxation relief- Cross-border business structuring and compensation planning- Immigration-related tax planningOver her career, she has worked with more than 2,000 small business owners and 5,000 individual clients with cross-border tax exposure."Adding Kelly is a meaningful step for our clients across the Pacific Northwest," said Tiffany Van Duker, team member at Clarity Tax & CPA's. "We've had clients pinging back and forth across the border for years asking us for an integrated answer. Now we can give it to them in-house, from a CPA who works in both systems every day."Sheng earned her CPA designation through CPA Canada in 2009 and is registered with the Canada Revenue Agency for EFILE. She is a member of CPA Canada. Prior to joining Clarity Tax & CPA's, Sheng spent five years as Cross-Border Tax Manager at Dimov Tax.About Clarity Tax & CPA'sClarity Tax & CPA's is a PCAOB-registered CPA firm based in Bellingham, Washington. The firm is peer-reviewed on an 18-month cycle and serves individuals, businesses, and nonprofits throughout the Pacific Northwest with audit, tax, and advisory services. Known for same-day client responsiveness and a diagnostic approach to engagements, Clarity Tax & CPA's focuses on understanding each client's situation before recommending a path forward.

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