ATLANTA – The U.S. Department of Labor has cited a Bowden Piggly Wiggly supermarket franchisee for safety violations after a meat department worker suffered an amputation.

June 1, 2026

US Department of Labor cites Piggly Wiggly franchisee for willful, serious violations after employee suffers amputation

ATLANTA – The U.S. Department of Labor has cited a Bowden Piggly Wiggly supermarket franchisee for safety violations after a meat department worker suffered an amputation.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that on Jan. 29, 2026, RBG Foods Inc. – operating as Piggly Wiggly – tasked the worker with cleaning a commercial grinder. A co-worker stepped on the machine's foot-control pedal which started the grinder, pulling in the employee's hand and causing the amputation of four fingers.

OSHA cited the employer with a willful violation for bypassing the machine's safety guards and exposing workers to hazards like moving parts and flying debris. The employer was also issued a serious violation for failing to establish a program for the control of hazardous energy, and an other-than-serious violation for failing to report the amputation to OSHA within 24 hours of the incident.

OSHA assessed $196,251 in proposed penalties.

The employer has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. Please check the OSHA establishment search page periodically for any changes in the inspection or penalty status.

Learn more about OSHA, including how to control hazardous energy, lockout/tagout. In addition, employers can contact the agency for free compliance assistance and resources.

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Media Contacts:

Erika B. Ruthman, 678-237-0631, ruthman.erika.b@dol.gov

Eric R. Lucero, 678-237-0630, lucero.eric.r@dol.gov

Juan J. Rodríguez, 972-850-4709, rodriguez.juan@dol.gov

Release Number: 26-733-ATL