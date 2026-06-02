Rep. Rivero’s Second Chance Bill Heads to Governor After Unanimous Passage

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – State Representative Tony Rivero’s legislation to give eligible Arizonans a second chance after completing their sentence has passed the Arizona House and Senate unanimously and now heads to the Governor’s desk.

House Bill 2749 allows a court to designate certain class 4, 5, or 6 felony convictions as class 1 misdemeanors, but only under strict conditions. The offense must be non-dangerous, involve no victim, and the person must have no prior felony convictions. The individual must complete all terms and conditions imposed by the court, including monetary obligations, and remain free of any subsequent felony conviction or misdemeanor offense involving a victim for at least five years after completing the sentence.

The bill excludes certain offenses from eligibility, including cruelty to animals, misconduct involving weapons, and failure to register as a sex offender. Courts may grant the designation only when doing so is in the interest of justice.

“HB 2749 is about accountability, redemption, and common sense,” said Representative Rivero. “When someone commits a nonviolent, victimless offense, pays their debt, completes every requirement ordered by the court, and proves for years that they are living the right way, Arizona should not force that person to carry a felony label forever. This bill protects public safety, excludes victim crimes, and gives deserving people a fair chance to work, find housing, support their families, and fully rejoin their communities.”

Felony convictions can create lifelong barriers to employment, housing, professional licensing, and family stability, even after a person has completed every court-ordered requirement. HB 2749 gives judges discretion to review limited cases and recognize individuals who have earned a second chance through compliance and sustained lawful conduct.

Tony Rivero is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 27 in Phoenix, Peoria, and Glendale. He is the Chairman of the House International Trade Committee. Follow him on X at @RepTonyRivero.