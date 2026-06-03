CIMtech Green Energy Expands Manufacturing Capacity and Opens New Business Opportunities Across Global Markets

CIMtech Green Energy Quantum AI Power Systems Hydrogen Fuel Cell Assemblies

Canadian manufacturer expands CNC machining capacity for clean energy, hydrogen, aerospace, mining, marine, AI data centers, and industrial customers.

CIMtech’s expansion strengthens our ability to support customers with complex precision parts, faster response times, and reliable prototype-to-production manufacturing.” — Dr. Paul Ghotra, Founder & CEO, CIMtech Green Energy

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIMtech Green Energy Manufacturing Inc. has announced the expansion of its advanced manufacturing capacity with the acquisition of additional DMG Mori CNC machines. The investment strengthens CIMtech’s position as a Canadian precision manufacturing partner serving customers across North America and global markets.The expansion supports CIMtech’s continued growth in advanced manufacturing, precision CNC machining, Design for Manufacturing, prototype development, and production manufacturing. As companies across clean energy, hydrogen, fuel cells, marine, mining, aerospace, defense, high-tech electronics, AI data center power systems, and industrial sectors look for reliable supply chain partners, CIMtech is increasing its capacity to support new and existing customers with faster response times, improved production flexibility, and dependable manufacturing solutions.“This expansion is an important step in CIMtech’s growth,” said Dr. Paul Ghotra, Founder and CEO of CIMtech Green Energy. “Our customers are looking for more than a manufacturing facility. They need an engineering-driven manufacturing partner that understands quality, delivery, engineering support, cost control, and the challenges of moving from prototype to production. Through CIMtech’s DFM program, Design for Manufacturing, and its Zero Inventory Program, we have had the privilege of helping our customers achieve more than US$5 million in cost savings. We continue to create value through practical manufacturing solutions. CIMtech is open for new business and ready to support customers across a wider range of industries and markets.”Dr. Paul Ghotra, Founder and CEO of CIMtech Green Energy and Rise Hydrogen, is an award-winning entrepreneur and advanced manufacturing leader focused on connecting engineering, clean energy, and practical commercialization.The newly acquired equipment includes multiple DMG Mori 5-axis and vertical machining centres. While the machines add technical capability, the larger impact is the capacity they provide for complex precision components, repeat production parts, urgent machining requirements, and long-term manufacturing programs.With this expansion, CIMtech can better support companies that require multi-axis CNC machining, prototyping, scaled manufacturing, high-precision components, advanced manufacturing support, and reliable production supply. The additional 5-axis capability helps CIMtech manufacture complex parts with multi-face features, angled details, and tighter geometric requirements, while the added vertical machining capacity improves throughput for brackets, manifolds, housings, adapters, plates, blocks, tooling, fixtures, and industrial parts.CIMtech specializes in manufacturing components and assemblies from advanced and exotic materials, including PEEK, Ultem, glass-filled plastics, and other engineering-grade materials. The company also supports low-volume injection molding, custom component manufacturing, and complete subassembly production. CIMtech’s capabilities include the development and manufacturing of components and assemblies for AI data center power systems, quantum computing, hydrogen-powered aerospace projects, portable power units, mining equipment, automotive assemblies, fuel cell components, hydrogen manifolds, electrolyzer high-pressure manifolds, and power management systems.The investment comes as many manufacturers are re-evaluating their supply chains and looking for dependable North American manufacturing partners. CIMtech’s Canadian manufacturing base, two decades of technical expertise, and expanded CNC capacity allow the company to support customers seeking local and global supply chain reliability, reduced lead times, and stronger manufacturing responsiveness.CIMtech has continued to expand beyond traditional machining markets and into several high-growth sectors. In clean energy and hydrogen, the company supports fuel cell systems, electrolyzer components, hydrogen manifolds, and energy-related technologies. In marine and mining, CIMtech helps customers with durable precision components, production support, and lead-time improvement. In aerospace, defense, high-tech electronics, AI data center power management, and industrial manufacturing, CIMtech provides precision machining and manufacturing support where quality, consistency, documentation, and compliance are critical. The company’s AS9100D and ITAR/CGP certifications , combined with end-to-end ERP systems and digital quality documentation, help support demanding customer requirements.A central part of CIMtech’s value is its Design for Manufacturing, or DFM, approach. Many companies face challenges when moving from product development to full production. A prototype may function correctly, but the design may still be difficult, expensive, or time-consuming to manufacture at scale. CIMtech works with customers early in the process to review part design, tolerances, material selection, machining strategy, finishing requirements, and cost drivers before production begins.“For many customers, the most important question is not only whether a part can be made, but whether it can be made consistently, efficiently, and at the right cost,” added Dr. Ghotra. “Our expanded capacity allows us to support customers earlier in the process and help them build better, more manufacturable products.”The new equipment strengthens CIMtech’s ability to support prototype-to-production manufacturing. Customers can work with CIMtech during early design review, prototype machining, production planning, and repeat manufacturing. This gives customers a smoother path from concept to production while reducing risk, improving lead times, and supporting long-term supply needs.By increasing machining capacity, CIMtech can run more jobs in parallel, reduce bottlenecks, support urgent customer requirements, and improve delivery performance. For customers, this means faster response times, greater production confidence, and stronger access to a Canadian manufacturing partner with experience across multiple industries.CIMtech is actively welcoming new business from companies seeking precision CNC machining, 5-axis machining, custom manufacturing, prototype development, production machining, DFM support, low-volume injection molding, complex component manufacturing, subassembly manufacturing, and supply chain support. The company is positioned to support customers across Canada, the United States , and international markets.About CIMtech Green Energy Manufacturing Inc.CIMtech Green Energy Manufacturing Inc. is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company with two decades of experience, based in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland. The company provides precision CNC machining, 5-axis machining, custom manufacturing, low-volume injection molding, engineering support, Design for Manufacturing, prototyping, production manufacturing, and complete subassembly services for customers across clean energy, hydrogen, fuel cells, aerospace, defense, marine, mining , high-tech electronics, AI data center power systems, and industrial sectors. CIMtech supports customers from early design and prototype development through production manufacturing, helping companies improve manufacturability, quality, lead times, and supply chain reliability.

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