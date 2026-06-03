Nexford University Launches the B.S. in AI for Business — The Degree Built to Create AI Translators that Companies Need

Nexford University

A first-of-its-kind bachelor's program fusing AI foundations, Python, cloud computing, and business strategy — for professionals, bridging AI and Business

WASHINGON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexford University, the AI-native online institution rewriting what a career-relevant degree looks like, today announced the launch of the Bachelor of Science in AI for Business (BSAIB) — a degree purpose-built to produce the workforce role companies cannot find fast enough: the AI Translator.

Most organizations have the tools. Almost none of them have the people who can connect AI capability to real business outcomes. That gap is what BSAIB was built to close.

Learners build a hybrid skill set spanning AI foundations, Python, SQL, cloud computing (AWS), intelligent process automation, low-code/API integration, and responsible AI for business decision-making — applied, not theoretical. The program is structured as a stackable course by course pathway: learners can start with paying for just one course at a time and progress to a full bachelor's at their own pace, without an all-or-nothing commitment.

Statements from Leadership

Fadl Al Tarzi, CEO, Nexford University

"AI didn't create a technology problem. It created a people problem. Sooner or later every organization will have the tools. But most organizations lack the professionals who can bridge AI capability and business execution. That is the most expensive skills gap in the market right now. BSAIB exists to close it."

Dr. Ann Larson, Chief Academic Officer, Nexford University

"BSAIB was designed around a specific question: what does a professional need to know to apply AI inside a real business, not just understand it in theory. The program builds practical fluency across AI foundations, data, cloud, and business strategy because those disciplines do not operate in isolation in the workplace. They operate together. Our goal was to create a degree that reflects that reality — one that gives learners the technical grounding and the business context to add value from day one.

About the AI Translator — And Why Nexford Named It

The AI Translator is the professional who bridges business strategy and AI execution. Not a pure engineer. Not a non-technical executive. The person who understands the business objective, can direct the AI to serve it, and can communicate the output to the people who need to act on it.

Nexford coined and owns this role definition as a brand territory. The AI Translator isn't a buzzword. It's the job title companies don't yet know how to post. BSAIB creates that person.

Program Snapshot

- Degree: Bachelor of Science in AI for Business (BSAIB)

- Format: 100% online, self-paced — no fixed lecture times

- Structure: Pay-per-course, pause when you need to

- Core Skills Built: AI foundations, Python, SQL, AWS cloud computing, intelligent process automation, low-code/API integration, responsible AI

- Who It's For: Working professionals without a bachelor's degree who want to bridge AI and business — without becoming engineers

- Enrollment: Open now

- More Information: https://www.nexford.edu/bs-ai-in-business

About Nexford University

Nexford University is an AI-native, online institution headquartered in Washington, D.C., built for the world work already lives in. Nexford offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degrees — including the MBA, BBA, AAS in AI for Business, M.S. in AI, and BSAIB — designed to fit real schedules, build practical skills, and deliver measurable career outcomes without six-figure debt. AI isn't banned at Nexford. It's baked in. To every program. Every course. Even in Nexford’s internal operations.

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