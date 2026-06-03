Jeffrey Phillips and Nasser Abujbarah of Phillips Law Group Featured in Attorney at Law Magazine

Attorney Jeffrey Phillips Attorney Nasser Abujbarah

Phillips Law Group founding partner and managing attorney share their philosophy on client advocacy, firm culture, and the future of personal injury law.

We've always believed that the best law firms are built on relationships — with clients, with the community, and with each other.” — Jeffrey Phillips, Founding Partner, Phillips Law Group

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group is proud to announce that founding partner Jeffrey Phillips and managing attorney Nasser Abujbarah have been featured in Attorney at Law Magazine , one of the leading publications serving the legal profession. The feature highlights the leadership philosophy, client-first culture, and long-term vision that have defined Phillips Law Group's growth into one of Arizona's most recognized personal injury law firms.The article, published at https://attorneyatlawmagazine.com/stories/attorney-feature/jeffrey-phillips-and-nasser-abujbarah , offers an in-depth look at how Phillips and Abujbarah have shaped the firm's identity over more than three decades. From the firm's founding principles to its current position as a statewide leader in personal injury representation, the feature explores what drives the team's commitment to injured Arizonans.Jeffrey Phillips, who founded the firm in 1993, reflects on the values that have guided the practice from its earliest days. His approach centers on treating every client with dignity and fighting aggressively for fair compensation — regardless of the complexity of the case. Under his leadership, Phillips Law Group has grown from a small practice into a firm that has recovered more than $2 billion on behalf of clients and served more than 185,000 Arizonans.Nasser Abujbarah, who serves as managing attorney, discusses the operational and cultural evolution of the firm, including its investment in attorney development, community outreach, and client communication. Abujbarah was recently named the 2026 Medium-Size Business Leader of the Year at the Champions of Change Awards hosted by AZ Big Media — a recognition that reflects the firm's broader impact beyond the courtroom."We've always believed that the best law firms are built on relationships — with clients, with the community, and with each other," said Jeffrey Phillips. "This feature is a reflection of the team we've built and the values we've never compromised on."The Attorney at Law Magazine feature is the latest in a series of recognitions for Phillips Law Group, which has also been named one of the 3 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Phoenix by ThreeBestRated.com and recognized as a finalist in the 2026 Champions of Change Awards.Phillips Law Group handles personal injury cases throughout Arizona, including car accidents, truck accidents, dog bites, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury claims. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis — clients pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf.About Phillips Law GroupPhillips Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona . The firm has represented more than 185,000 clients, recovered over $2 billion in settlements and verdicts, and has been serving injured Arizonans for more than 30 years. Phillips Law Group is committed to providing compassionate, client-focused representation throughout every stage of the legal process.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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