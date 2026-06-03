The Carnegie Journal Establishes New York Partnership Desk at 48 Wall Street

The Carnegie Journal’s New York Partnership Desk at 48 Wall Street.

The London-based English-language editorial publication adds a Wall Street partnership contact point while developing Seoul as its first city guide market.

We are building editorial contexts for places and brands that want to be understood with more care, especially by readers and guests looking beyond ordinary listings.” — Gwangseok Kim, Korea Director, The Carnegie Journal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carnegie Journal, an independent English-language editorial publication acquired and operated by Metilience Global Ltd, has established a New York Partnership Desk at 48 Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial District.

The desk will serve as a correspondence and partnership contact point for international hospitality, lifestyle, and brand conversations connected to The Carnegie Journal’s editorial and commercial framework.

The move follows the publication’s development of its Seoul city guide structure, with Seoul Stay introduced as the first active guide surface. The Seoul Stay framework is designed for readers, guests, and partners interested in places with atmosphere, visual character, and a considered sense of location.

Rather than operating as a conventional advertising directory, The Carnegie Journal presents hospitality and lifestyle spaces through editorial context, restrained visual presentation, and official link pathways. Its partnership formats include guide presence, editorial features, contextual placements, and recognition materials issued only after confirmed placement or publication.

“Seoul is our first active city guide market, but the audience we are designing for is international,” said Gwangseok Kim, Korea Director of The Carnegie Journal. “The New York Partnership Desk gives us a clearer contact point for hospitality, lifestyle, and brand conversations connected to that wider editorial framework.”

The Carnegie Journal’s city guide framework begins with Stay, focusing on hotels, independent stays, serviced residences, hanok stays, guesthouses, and design-led lodging operators. Future guide layers may include Taste, Style, Culture, Places, and Business as editorial capacity, visual assets, and partner evidence grow.

Commercial relationships are clearly labelled within The Carnegie Journal’s editorial environment. The publication does not guarantee reservations, traffic, sales, search rankings, or award selection. Its commercial model is based on editorial presentation, official link pathways, and reusable brand-facing materials where appropriate.

The New York Partnership Desk at 48 Wall Street is intended to support international correspondence and partnership discussions. It does not represent a separate U.S. legal entity, hotel rating authority, tourism board, or certification body.

“The Carnegie Journal is not built around generic ad space,” Kim added. “It is designed as an editorial surface for places and brands that want to be understood with more care, especially by readers and guests looking beyond ordinary listings.”

The Carnegie Journal will continue developing its Seoul guide surfaces while preparing future international-facing partnership formats for hospitality, lifestyle, and design-led brands.

About The Carnegie Journal

The Carnegie Journal is an independent English-language editorial publication acquired and operated by Metilience Global Ltd. The publication focuses on places, stays, brands, culture, and city intelligence, with Seoul introduced as its first active city guide market.

The Carnegie Journal is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or connected to Carnegie Hall, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Carnegie Mellon University, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, or any other Carnegie-named institution.

Media Contact

The Carnegie Journal Partnership Desk

Metilience Global Ltd

Email: [partners@thecarnegiejournal.com](mailto:partners@thecarnegiejournal.com)

Website: https://thecarnegiejournal.com

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