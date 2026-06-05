As Pre-Rolls Top Cannabis by Units Sold, Capital-Squeezed Producers Turn to Sub-$30K Automation

The RollCraft MRB fills up to 10,000 pre-rolls per day with one operator and no pre-weighing. $3,500, made in Spokane, WA. The RollCraft ATC closes 72 joints with an automated Dutch Crown in under 60 seconds, up to 2,100 per hour. $24,995, made in Spokane, WA.

Complete pre-roll fill-and-close automation with Dutch Crown, now under $30K. RollCraft, from STM Canna, expands to 8 states and 2 countries.

Craft producers shouldn't have to bet six figures to enter the fastest-growing category in cannabis, they need a line that pays for itself quickly. That's exactly what we built RollCraft to do.” — Erik Blackerby

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-rolls are now the best-selling cannabis category in the United States by units sold, overtaking flower for the first time — yet most producers still can't justify six figures to automate. RollCraft, the craft brand of pre-roll automation manufacturer STM Canna, is closing that gap with a complete fill-and-close line for under $30,000.

Pre-rolls generated $3.6 billion in revenue on more than 383 million units in 2025, with unit sales up 18.6% year over year — the strongest growth of any major cannabis category and a 15.9% market share, according to the Custom Cones USA "State of the Pre-Roll Market 2026" report, which draws on Headset sales data. The broader cannabis market grew just 1.5% over the same period.

Demand is at record highs, but capital is tight. An April 2026 federal order rescheduled state-licensed medical cannabis to Schedule III — removing it from IRS Section 280E — while adult-use operators, the larger share of the market, remain on Schedule I and still carry the full 280E tax burden, with a broader rescheduling hearing set to begin June 29, 2026 and the outcome still uncertain.

Commercial pre-roll automation has long been priced out of reach for craft and smaller producers, with all-in-one systems typically running well into six figures — often $120,000 and up. RollCraft's MRB and ATC bundle, at $29,995, is a modular automated fill-and-close line that finishes every pre-roll with a Dutch Crown — the dense, retail-ready twist premium brands rely on. With one or two operators, a producer can turn out 1,000 to 10,000 finished pre-rolls per day, closed and ready for retail packaging. Many operators report recovering the machine cost within roughly three to six months through labor savings, depending on volume, labor rates, and product mix.

See a complete sub-$30K line run start to finish: https://player.vimeo.com/video/1198579696

Launched in 2026, RollCraft now operates in 8 U.S. states and 2 countries, supplying craft producers and processors who previously found commercial automation out of reach.

"Craft producers shouldn't have to bet six figures to enter the fastest-growing category in cannabis," said Erik Blackerby, CTO of STM Canna. "They need a line that pays for itself quickly. That's exactly what we built RollCraft to do."

The RollCraft lineup includes the MRB pre-roll filling machine at $3,500, which fills up to 10,000 pre-rolls per day with a single operator and no pre-weighing, and the ATC automated Dutch Crown closing machine at $24,995, which closes 72 joints in under 60 seconds (up to 2,100 per hour). The complete MRB + ATC bundle is $29,995. Both machines are made in the USA in Spokane, WA and support 70mm, 84mm, 98mm, 109mm, and custom sized cones for oversized and infused pre-rolls. Financing is available through NEC. Output varies with operator experience, material type, and infused versus non-infused product.

About RollCraft

RollCraft designs and manufactures pre-roll automation for craft cannabis producers and processors. A brand of STM Canna — whose technology has produced more than 1 billion pre-rolls and is used by half of the top 20 U.S. pre-roll brands across 44 states and 14-plus countries — RollCraft brings the same engineering standard to producers running 500 to 10,000 pre-rolls per day, at a price point built for craft margins. Made in the USA in Spokane, WA, and backed by U.S.-based support. Learn more at rollcraft.co.

Media Contact

STM Canna

+1 509-204-3164

rollcraft@stmcanna.com

How a Complete Pre-Roll Line Works | Fill + Close Under $30K

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