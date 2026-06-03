5BR/3BA Home w/2 Car Garage on 4.3± Acres Close to Charlottesville, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that a 5BR/3BA home on 4.32± acres with an attached 2 car garage, 12'x16' storage shed and near Charlottesville in Louisa County Virginia is set for auction”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that a 5 BR/3 BA home on 4.32± acres with an attached 2 car garage w/unfinished bonus room above, a 12'x16' storage shed and located near Charlottesville in Louisa County Virginia is set for auction on Tuesday, June 23 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“The owner is relocating and has entrusted us to market and sell this move-in ready Louisa County home. Located in a desirable area, this home is ready to make another family very happy for many years,” said Nicholls. “Be here to participate live onsite or live online and bid your price.”
“The property is centrally located just 0.5 mile from Rt. 250, 1 mile from I-64, 7 miles from Rt. 15, 10 miles from Louisa, and only a short drive to Charlottesville & Richmond, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The on site auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
• Tuesday, June 23 @ 4:00 PM EDT
• 443 Grace Johnson Rd., Kents Store, VA 23084
• Well maintained 5 BR/3 BA home on 4.32 +/- acres in Louisa County, VA
• This home measures 2,010 +/- sf. and features somewhat of an open floor plan with 3 main level bedrooms, 2 upper level bedrooms, 2 main level bathrooms, 1 upper level bathroom, kitchen (all appliances & washer/dryer convey), living room, dining area, attached 2 car garage w/unfinished bonus room above, and an attic.
• Flooring: luxury vinyl plank on main level; carpet on upper level; linoleum in bathrooms
• Front porch & rear deck w/ramp; new dimensional shingle roof in 2024
• Heating & cooling: heat pumps--one for each level (exterior units recently replaced; interior upper level units is approx. 10 years old & sized for future finished bonus room)
• Drilled well & conventional gravity flow septic system; electric water heater
• 12'x16' storage shed & additional small shed
• Electricity: Central Virginia Electric Coop; Internet: Firefly high-speed
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
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About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
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