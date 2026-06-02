Governor DeSantis Encourages Floridians to Prepare for 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis joined Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Jared Perdue, and Florida National Guard (FLNG) Major General John Hass to encourage Floridians to have a plan in place for their families if disaster strikes their area and to put together a disaster readiness kit at home ahead of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Governor DeSantis also announced the launching of The Coalition for Operational Readiness in Education (CORE), a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together state agencies, colleges, and private-sector partners to strengthen the future of Florida’s emergency management workforce.

“We have made historic investments in infrastructure hardening and emergency management," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "Today in Orlando, at the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, I was proud to announce another step to ensure that Florida remains the national model for disaster preparedness and recovery.”

Emergency managers, state and local leaders, nonprofit organizations, private-sector partners, and other stakeholders from across Florida and beyond gathered in Orlando this week for the Third Annual Florida's Training for Emergency Management Symposium hosted by the FDEM, coinciding with the start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

"Preparedness starts long before a storm forms," said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. "Through training, collaboration, and education, we are building stronger, more resilient communities and ensuring emergency management professionals are equipped to respond when disasters occur. Every exercise, workshop, and discussion strengthens our collective readiness for the season ahead."

ABOUT CORE:

The Coalition for Operational Readiness in Education, or CORE, brings together the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the Florida Department of Education, FloridaCommerce, higher education institutions, and private-sector partners to build a stronger workforce pipeline for the future.

As technology evolves and operational challenges become more complex, we must ensure Florida continues to have the best-trained workforce in the nation. CORE will help connect education, workforce development, and real-world operations to prepare the next generation of emergency management professionals and leaders. This initiative will further position Florida as the worldwide epicenter of emergency management talent, training, and frontier technology.

By investing in people today, we are strengthening preparedness, enhancing resilience, and ensuring Florida remains the gold standard in emergency management.

HURRICANE PREP RESOURCES:

As hurricane season begins, Floridians are encouraged to take proactive steps to prepare their families, homes, and businesses for potential impacts. Residents are encouraged to follow Florida's Five Steps to Hurricane Preparedness:

• Know Your Home, Know Your Zone – Understand your home's risks and know whether you live in an evacuation zone.

• Make a Plan – Develop a family emergency plan and discuss evacuation and communication procedures.

• Build a Kit – Assemble disaster supplies, including food, water, medications, and other essential items.

• Halfway Full is Halfway There – Keep vehicles fueled and ready in case evacuation becomes necessary.

• Evacuate Tens of Miles, Not Hundreds – Follow local guidance and avoid unnecessary long-distance evacuations.

FDEM also encourages business owners to review continuity plans, safeguard critical records, and take steps to protect facilities before severe weather threatens. Residents with medical or functional needs are encouraged to learn more about their county's Special Needs Registry and available disaster assistance resources.

For a full disaster supply kit checklist, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Kit.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit FloridaMakeaPlan.com.