Has your housing situation been affected by extreme weather?

If recent tornados, wildfires, major storms or flood damage affected you or someone you know, please see below for possible resources: Becker County Tornado Damage Mower County Storms and Flood Damage Other Resources Note: Access to these resources depends on funding availability and eligibility. What should homeowners do who are worried about making mortgage payments? Homeowners facing property damage from wildfires and severe weather should contact their lender if they are concerned about making a mortgage payment.

Banks and mortgage holders may be able to offer borrowers an alternative payment plan once they know about financial hardship caused by a natural disaster.

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