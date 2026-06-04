Cyberiad.AI Joins Vonage Startup Program to Accelerate its AI-Powered Healthcare Communications Platform

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Collaboration Strengthens Cyberiad’s Secure Voice, Messaging, and HIPAA-ready Communications Infrastructure for Multi-Office Dental Organizations

The Vonage Startup Program gives us access to enterprise-grade communications capabilities that align with our mission to help DSOs and multi-office dental practices modernize operations through AI.” — Peter Sisk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberiad.ai, an AI-powered healthcare workflow automation and intelligence company focused on dental service organizations (DSOs) and multi-office dental practices, today announced it has joined the Vonage Startup Program to accelerate development of its secure communications and patient engagement capabilities.

The multi year agreement provides Cyberiad with substantial API credits for voice and SMS, access to Vonage’s healthcare security bundles and HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, and technical and co marketing support to accelerate product development and market entry. The Vonage-provided technical capabilities will be used to strengthen several core areas of its platform, including:

• Secure healthcare communications

• AI driven patient notifications

• Intelligent voice and messaging workflows

• Automated appointment and engagement experiences

• Scalable conversational AI capabilities

• Compliance-oriented communications architecture

“As healthcare organizations adopt AI-powered workflows, communications infrastructure becomes mission-critical,” said Peter Sisk, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberiad.ai. “The Vonage Startup Program gives us access to enterprise-grade voice, messaging, and healthcare security capabilities that align extremely well with our mission to help DSOs and multi-office dental practices modernize operations through AI.”

The Vonage program helps early-stage companies move faster by providing top-tier communications infrastructure that powers their products quickly without forcing trade-offs elsewhere in the business. Cyberiad will leverage Vonage’s healthcare-focused startup enablement resources, including technical onboarding, developer ecosystem support, and its healthcare security bundle resources that support HIPAA-ready communications workflows and secure patient engagement initiatives.

The collaboration supports Cyberiad’s broader strategy of building modular, AI-orchestrated healthcare workflow technology capable of integrating communications directly into operational and clinical experiences.

About Cyberiad.ai

Cyberiad.ai is an AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on transforming operational workflows, communications, and intelligence for dental service organizations and multi-location healthcare providers. The company’s platform combines AI orchestration, workflow automation, and intelligent communications capabilities to help healthcare organizations improve efficiency, patient engagement, and operational decision-making. To learn more, visit the company’s website at www.cyberiad.ai.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, is a global cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate digital transformation through communications APIs, unified communications, and contact center solutions.

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