Alta Trust Promotes Brian Harriman to Managing Director over Retirement and Personal Trusts

Brian Harriman

Alta Trust promotes Brian Harriman to the position of Managing Director, expanding on his previous role as Alta’s Director of Retirement.

Advisors are looking for partners who can help them serve clients across retirement, wealth transfer, fiduciary services, and complex planning needs. Alta is well positioned to meet that need.” — Brian Harriman

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Trust, which offers advanced estate planning, retirement, and custom solutions for financial advisors and asset managers, announced the promotion of Brian Harriman to the position of Managing Director, expanding on his previous role as Alta’s Director of Retirement. Harriman will now lead Retirement and Personal Trusts including servicing the Advanced Estate and Tax Planning which Alta delivers to advisors and their clients.Tapping Harriman to lead this expanded area takes his role beyond traditional trust administration into more strategic planning work for advisors’ key clients, high-net-worth families and business owners. Alta is positioned to become a key partner with wealth management firms seeking to expand their solutions, by providing holistic estate and tax planning services to their clients.“What excites me most is the opportunity to build,” said Harriman. “Alta has talented people, strong capabilities, and a market opportunity that is larger than what we are today. I am excited about continuing to grow the Retirement business, but I am also excited about the opportunity to help expand Personal Trusts. Advisors are looking for partners who can help them serve clients across retirement, wealth transfer, fiduciary services, and complex planning needs. Alta is well positioned to meet that need.”Harriman has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, across a broad foundation: retirement solutions, trust products, investment strategy, operations, product development, and client service. A seasoned retirement and investment solutions leader known for blending product strategy with operational execution and practical understanding, he has led teams and businesses through periods of growth while working across the advisor, asset management, platform, and client ecosystem.“We promoted Brian to Managing Director because we understand how much upside the Advanced Estate and Tax Planning offers the Alta Advisor business,” said Adam Ponder, CEO of Alta Trust. “Brian understands the industry, is highly organized, and has shown he can manage and scale teams effectively. At the end of the day, this was about putting someone trusted and capable in charge of an important growth opportunity for Alta Trust.”As a South Dakota chartered trust company, Alta Trust operates in one of the most favorable trust jurisdictions in the country. Utilizing South Dakota’s modern trust laws, strong privacy protections, favorable tax environment, and flexibility in advanced estate planning structures, Alta offers sophisticated trust solutions that are difficult, if not impossible, to replicate in most other states. For advisors and their clients, that means greater flexibility, stronger asset protection opportunities, enhanced multigenerational planning strategies, and access to a highly specialized fiduciary environment designed for long-term wealth preservation.“Alta’s strength is its ability to offer advisors solutions that integrate into their existing practice while helping ensure they remain at the center of the client relationship,” said Harriman. “As clients accumulate wealth and face more complex retirement, estate, and planning needs, advisors need partners that can bring specialized capabilities without disrupting the advisor-client connection. Alta is well positioned to serve that role.”“Brian’s promotion signals our continued investment in expanding our capabilities,” said Ponder. “Creating this role reflects our confidence in the opportunities ahead and the need for additional leadership to support that growth. It also demonstrates our belief in promoting trusted leaders internally and building for the future with people who already understand our company, clients, and culture.”Prior to joining Alta Trust, Harriman spent over seven years at Charles Schwab, most recently as Director of Product Management and previously held senior strategy and product leadership roles. Earlier in his career he held leadership roles at TD Ameritrade, where he led initiatives across investment product development, operations, portfolio accounting, and platform-based solutions for advisors and institutions.ABOUT ALTA TRUST:Alta Trust Company partners with investment advisors and asset managers to deliver sophisticated trust, retirement, custody, and private market solutions. Built by former advisors for advisors, Alta helps firms expand their capabilities, serve increasingly complex client needs, and grow stronger, more scalable businesses while keeping advisors at the center of the client relationship.Chartered in South Dakota, the nation's leading trust jurisdiction, Alta combines deep expertise with innovative solutions through the Alta Advisor Platform, providing access to advanced estate and tax planning, private investments, retirement solutions, custody services, and customized structures designed to help advisors deliver more value to clients.Learn more at trustalta.com

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