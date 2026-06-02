ICYMI: SIGNED! Bill to Improve Collaboration to Solve Gun Crimes

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis yesterday signed a bill into law to improve collaboration between law enforcement agencies, helping to quickly identify firearms and generate leads for gun-related crimes.





“Our new law ensures that Colorado law enforcement agencies are using this gun violence prevention tool to keep our communities safe from gun crimes,” said Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City. “eTrace allows firearm information to be shared across jurisdictions, helping law enforcement identify guns connected to serious crimes. With this new bill being signed into law today, we’re ensuring that law enforcement agencies are on the same page so they can work together to keep illegal guns off of our streets and hold gun traffickers accountable.”





“We owe it to everyone affected by gun violence in Colorado to do all we can to prevent future tragedies,” said Sen. Katie Wallace, D-Longmont. “This legislation will ensure that state law enforcement agencies have every tool at their disposal to track trafficked guns and help stem the ensuing tide of gun violence.”





“This law will improve coordination between law enforcement agencies to solve gun-related crimes and keep Colorado communities safe,” said Rep. Chad Clifford, D-Centennial. “By opting in to this existing federal tool, Colorado law enforcement agencies can have nationwide information at their fingertips to help solve crimes. This new law ensures that Colorado is a part of a coordinated effort with other jurisdictions to save lives.”





“Collaboration between law enforcement agencies allows for the quickest possible response and investigation after an incident involving firearms,” said Sen. William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield. “Colorado Democrats are committed to making our communities safer. HB26-1265 is a critical piece of that commitment.”





By September 1, 2026, HB26-1265 will require each law enforcement agency in Colorado to register with eTrace and opt in to eTrace’s feature that allows for collaboration.

Under this legislation, law enforcement agencies are required to record information into eTrace when they:

Recover or confiscate firearms in connection with a criminal investigation,

Seize or forfeit firearms in connection with domestic violence crimes, and

Obtain an abandoned or discarded firearm.





eTrace, a bilingual service, allows for collaboration among all participating law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement can submit trace requests through eTrace to quickly determine the firearm’s origin, helping identify potential firearms traffickers and suspects in criminal investigations. Nearly 640,000 firearm trace requests were completed in fiscal year 2024.



