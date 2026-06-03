Silicon Valley Defense Firm DEWS Launches Cutting-Edge Directed Energy Weapon Systems to Counter Hypersonic Threats

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Directed Energy Weapon Systems (DEWS), a San Francisco Bay Area defense technology company operating at the intersection of Silicon Valley innovation and next-generation national security, has officially launched its full suite of High-Energy Laser (HEL) and High-Power Microwave (HPM) platforms designed to counter the world's most advanced hypersonic threats. The announcement marks a significant milestone for American defense engineering and positions DEWS as a world-leading authority in directed energy technology.Craig Mullins, CEO of DEWS, emphasized the historic importance of this moment for the Bay Area defense community, "We are in the heart of Silicon Valley — the most innovative square mile on the planet — and we're channeling that energy into protecting the nation. Directed energy is no longer the future of defense; it is the present. Our systems are built, cleared, and ready to deploy."DEWS brings to the U.S. government a platform capable of locking onto 300 simultaneous targets while tracking more than 1,000 threats in real time. Engineered specifically for the hypersonic era, the company's Directed Energy Weapon Systems are designed to neutralize adversarial platforms reaching speeds of Mach 20 and beyond — including Russia's Avangard glide vehicle and China's DF-17 hypersonic system.The company's High-Energy Laser (HEL) systems provide precision directed energy at the speed of light — silent, cost-effective, and capable of engaging multiple high-speed threats, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS), rockets, and hypersonic missiles. Complementing these platforms, DEWS's High-Power Microwave (HPM) systems deliver non-kinetic electronic warfare capabilities that can disable entire drone swarms and missile guidance systems within milliseconds."We built DEWS to solve the hardest problem in modern defense — outpacing hypersonic threats — and we're doing it right here from the San Francisco Bay Area," Mullins added. "This region has redefined industries from computing to biotechnology. Now it's redefining national security."DEWS's multi-target engagement and hypersonic mastery capabilities are available for secure briefing to cleared U.S. government personnel. The company is actively engaging DARPA, the Department of Defense, and federal partners to accelerate deployment of these systems in response to growing global threats.For secure briefing requests and cleared access inquiries, visit https://dews.cc/ About DEWS — Directed Energy Weapon SystemsDEWS is a San Francisco Bay Area defense technology company specializing in High-Energy Laser (HEL) and High-Power Microwave (HPM) platforms. Born out of Silicon Valley's culture of rapid innovation, DEWS delivers next-generation directed energy solutions engineered to meet the most demanding national security requirements. The company operates at the forefront of American defense leadership, turning classified requirements into deployed systems faster than any legacy contractor.Website: https://dews.cc/ Address: San Francisco Bay Area, California

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