Military Connect® Launches New Ticket Rewards Partnership with Exclusive Kenny Chesney at Sphere Las Vegas Offer

Kenny Chesney live at Sphere Las Vegas. Every Day is Veterans Day Military Ticket Rewards

Verified Military Community Members Can Access Preferred Pricing, Exclusive Savings, and New Entertainment Benefits Through Military Connect

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Connect® today announced the launch of its new partnership with Ticket Rewards, debuting with an exclusive summer concert offer featuring Kenny Chesney live at Sphere Las Vegas.

Through the new Military Connect Tickets platform, all members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all Veterans, and all Military Family Members can now access preferred pricing and exclusive savings on more than 40,000 concerts, sporting events, theater productions, family attractions, and live entertainment experiences nationwide.

The launch includes exclusive access to select Kenny Chesney performances at Sphere Las Vegas taking place July 1–11, 2026. Verified Military Connect members can save up to 35% on select seating packages, with combined savings reaching as much as $155 on select experiences.

“This launch represents another major step forward in expanding the Military Connect ecosystem into entertainment, live events, and experiential benefits for the military community,” said Kevin T.K. Sullivan, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.), Founder and CEO of Military Connect. “Kenny Chesney at Sphere Las Vegas is one of the most sought-after live music experiences in the country, and we are proud to work with Ticket Rewards to bring exclusive value and access to the military market.”

“We are excited to partner with Military Connect to help bring unforgettable live entertainment experiences and savings to the military community,” said Cole Dunlop, Head of Partnerships at Ticket Rewards. “Kenny Chesney at Sphere Las Vegas represents just one of the many live event experiences we want to make more accessible through this partnership, and we look forward to expanding exclusive opportunities for Military Connect members in the future.”

Taking over Sphere Las Vegas for summer 2026, Kenny Chesney returns after becoming the first country artist to headline the iconic venue, delivering an immersive concert experience powered by more than 264 billion pixels and 167,000 individual speakers inside the state-of-the-art 17,600-seat entertainment venue.

The new Military Connect Tickets platform is designed to provide verified military community members with direct access to concerts, sporting events, family entertainment, theater, and premium live experiences through a trusted and military-focused environment.

“Our objective is to continue building meaningful lifestyle and entertainment value into the Military Connect ecosystem,” Sullivan added. “This partnership with Ticket Rewards creates a strong foundation for future ticketing opportunities, member engagement initiatives, and exclusive live event access for the military community.”

Future offerings are expected to include concerts, professional sporting events, family attractions, theater productions, and premium entertainment experiences available through Military Connect Tickets.

The Kenny Chesney offer is now live and available through the Military Connect Tickets platform at:

https://tickets.militaryconnect.com

Military Connect is free to join and serves all members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all Veterans, and all Military Family Members through a growing ecosystem of verified benefits, offers, services, and partner programs.

ABOUT MILITARY CONNECT

Military Connect® is an innovative military technology platform, marketplace, and digital ecosystem built to serve all members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all Veterans, and all Military Family Members. Through verified access, Military Connect connects the military community with trusted brands, exclusive benefits, entertainment, travel, financial services, career opportunities, and military-focused programs designed specifically for the military lifestyle.

For more information, visit:

MilitaryConnect.com/join

MEDIA CONTACT

Kevin T.K. Sullivan

Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Founder & CEO, Military Connect

sullivan@MilitaryConnect.com

www.MilitaryConnect.com

ABOUT TICKET REWARDS, INC.

Ticket Rewards helps brands turn live entertainment into a powerful loyalty tool. As a full-service ticketing platform, Ticket Rewards provides brands with curated access to concerts, sports events, Broadway shows, family activities, theme parks, and movie tickets nationwide through an incentive-driven model backed by deep partnerships with venues, box offices, promoters, artists, and sports teams across every U.S. market.

For more information, visit:

TicketRewards.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Jason Sheets

jsheets@ticketrewards.com

www.TicketRewards.com



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