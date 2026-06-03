Davis Street Community Center Joins Annual USPS Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davis Street Community Center once again partnered with the United States Postal Service for the annual USPS Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, helping collect food donations to support local families experiencing food insecurity.The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, recognized as the nation's largest single day food drive, encourages community members to leave nonperishable food donations by their mailboxes for collection by postal carriers. Each year, the event provides critical support to food banks and community organizations across the country.This year, Davis Street staff, board members, family and friends came together to volunteer their time and energy in support of the effort. Volunteers helped sort and organize donations collected throughout the community, ensuring that food reaches individuals and families in need.Thanks to the generosity of local residents and the dedication of volunteers, Davis Street collected 11,568lbs of food during this year's drive. The donations will help stock the organization's food pantry and provide essential groceries to community members facing hunger."We are incredibly grateful to everyone who participated in this year's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive," said Daniel Johnson, CEO of Davis Street. "The commitment shown by our staff, board members, family volunteers, postal workers, and community donors shows the power of coming together to support our neighbors."Davis Street Community Center extends its sincere appreciation to the USPS, local letter carriers, volunteers, and community members whose contributions made this year's food drive a success.

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