FAME Announces New Hire and Promotions as Part of Senior Leadership Team

The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) recently announced the hiring of a senior manager and the promotion of four employees to key leadership positions within the agency. The hire and promotions are the result of recent strategic planning and resultant organizational restructuring. The individuals are: Meredith Whitfield, Chief Communications Officer; Jonathan Poole, Chief Operations Officer; Sarah Nadeau-Balducci, Chief Risk Officer; Lisa Brown, Chief Human Resources Officer; and Bert Audette, Chief Information Officer.

FAME CEO Carlos Mello stated: “We are excited to introduce our impressive leadership team as part of the new organizational structure established to support the strategic achievement of FAME’s goals. This team will focus on aligning our efforts and driving progress in our strategic plan, while continuing to meet our mission of supporting Mainers in achieving and improving their financial outcomes. The expertise and leadership of this team will help us move forward with clarity and purpose.”

Chief Communications Officer: Meredith Whitfield

Meredith Whitfield joins FAME from her most recent role as Director of Financial Operations and Chief of Staff to the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Colby College. Prior to working at Colby, Meredith was the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Chief of Staff to the President at the University of Maine, where she led integrated communications initiatives, stakeholder engagement, and institutional reputation strategy. Whitfield’s background also includes senior leadership roles at Western Carolina University and Appalachian State University, as well as public policy experience in the United States Congress.

“I’m honored to join the outstanding team at FAME,” said Whitfield. “It’s a privilege to lead a group of professionals so deeply committed to empowering Maine people and businesses. I look forward to unifying FAME’s voice and bringing even more awareness to the tremendous work being done to support economic growth and affordable pathways to higher education.”

Whitfield holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts from Appalachian State University.

Chief Operations Officer: Jonathan Poole

Jonathan Poole most recently served FAME as the Director of Strategic Growth. He previously worked at the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and served in the United States Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer on a Bath Iron Works-built destroyer in the Pacific, as well as on an admiral’s staff.

“FAME is one of many organizations around the state that is striving to grow Maine’s economy and create better outcomes for Maine people. What is unique about FAME that makes it such an exciting place to work is its ability to support both businesses and families to achieve their goals. The fact that I get to work with people that are all motivated to support Maine people is unique and inspiring.”

Poole holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the United States Naval Academy and a Master Degree in International Public Policy and Diplomacy from University College Cork (Ireland).

Chief Risk Officer: Sarah Nadeau-Balducci

Sarah Nadeau-Balducci most recently served as Deputy General Counsel at FAME. Prior to that, she was a Senior District Attorney in New York, where she focused on litigation and long-term investigations including public and political corruption, violent crime, and firearms and drug trafficking. She previously served as vice president of compliance at one of the world’s largest investment banks. Her background also includes leadership roles at national nonprofits working on human rights and education.

“I’m proud to be at FAME and to be a part of the ecosystem supporting Mainers in their educational and professional pursuits. I am a first-generation college graduate and benefitted from a FAME education loan during my undergraduate years. It’s important for Mainers to see FAME as a resource that can be a partner in reaching their aspirations.”

Nadeau-Balducci holds a Juris Doctor Degree from Cardozo School of Law, a Master of Public Administration from CUNY-Baruch College, and a Bachelor of Music from the New England Conservatory of Music.

Chief Human Resources Officer: Lisa Brown

Lisa Brown has served as Director of Human Resources at FAME since February of 2013. Previously, she worked at Cianbro Corporation in human resources, where she was responsible for corporate human resources compliance and benefits administration.

“I am excited and proud to be part of a progressive team of leaders dedicated to advancing the people of Maine. Our employees are a foundational part of FAME’s mission, and by fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, we empower them to effectively serve the needs of Mainers.”

Brown holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources from Thomas College and a Bachelor of Science with a minor in Human Resources from University of Maine Augusta.

Chief Information Officer: Bert Audette

Bert Audette has served as Chief Information Officer at FAME since September of 2022. Prior to joining FAME, Bert held similar positions at Eastern Maine Community College and at Unity College, where he was responsible for IT strategy and service delivery, and also led transformational technology initiatives.

“I’m excited to establish the enterprise architecture that will carry FAME forward into the future and enable us to continue to deliver on our goals.”

Audette holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science from Thomas College.

CONTACT: BILL NORBERT (FAME)

(207) 620-3540

wnorbert@FAMEmaine.com