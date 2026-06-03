FAME Recognized for Eleventh Straight Year as a Best Place to Work in Maine

For the eleventh year in a row, the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. The awards program, now in its twentieth year, is operated by the Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, and Minneapolis-based BridgeTower Media.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2025 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 143 companies in various size categories. FAME is honored in the medium-sized employer (50-249 employees) category.

“Our associates are the reason we have earned this designation for an eleventh straight year. The FAME team is a dedicated group of professionals who are passionate about the work we do because our mission is to enrich business and educational outcomes through relevant, timely financial support to Maine’s people,” stated Carlos Mello, FAME’s Chief Executive Officer. “We strive to provide our associates with the respect, support, flexibility, and work-life balance to allow them to perform at their highest potential for our customers, the people and businesses of Maine.”

Torrey Sheafe, a digital marketing specialist who joined FAME from the private sector, states: “One of the first things I noticed when I began working at FAME was the agency’s passion for the well-being of Maine people. It’s amazing how different teams come together on a laser-focused goal, and I’m proud to be a part of that. I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”

FAME believes that being a Best Place to Work creates a positive and productive work environment. The FAME staff is deeply committed to the community and to providing superior customer service to its customers, the people of Maine. Among other things, FAME employees conduct agency-wide fundraising events year-round for eventual donation to community members. During the winter holidays, employees donate gifts for delivery to Augusta area families. Each year, FAME employees consistently comment favorably on the agency’s robust benefits package as one of the reasons they enjoy working there. Some of those benefits include fully paid employee health and dental insurance premiums, generous retirement contributions with no match requirement, and a work-life balance culture that includes paid leave time to support it.