Notice of Public Hearing – Saddleback

Pursuant to Title 10, §1043 of the Maine Revised Statutes and 26 USCA §147(f), the Finance Authority of Maine (the “Authority”) will hold a public hearing at 1:00 p.m. on October 14, 2025, at 5 Community Drive, Augusta, Maine on an application for a Certificate of Approval for issuance of Revenue Obligation Securities to finance the Project described below.

ISSUER: INITIAL OWNER/

USER OF PROJECT: PROJECT LOCATION: DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Finance Authority of Maine

Saddleback Mountain Foundation 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Sandy River Plantation, ME 04970 The bonds will be qualified 501(c)(3) bonds as defined in Section 145 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, issued to finance the acquisition of the Saddleback Mountain Ski Resort and funding of additional future capital improvements including but not limited to chair lift improvements, lodging / restaurant improvements, snow-making equipment, road and utility improvements and other miscellaneous capital improvements at the Resort, plus cost of issuance.

MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVENUE OBLIGATION SECURITIES TO BE ISSUED BY THE AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE FINANCING FOR THE PROJECT: $30,000,000

Prior to issuing a Certificate of Approval, the Authority must make certain findings, including a finding that the Project will not result in substantial detriment to existing industry. Any person or competitor may attend the hearing and will have an opportunity to make a brief statement regarding the Project or the financing. Comments are specifically requested on those criteria set forth in Title 10, §1043(2) of the Maine Revised Statutes, as amended, including public benefit and whether the Project could result in a substantial detriment to existing business. Anyone planning to attend the hearing or to make a statement at the hearing is requested to notify the Authority and to send a written summary of the proposed comments no later than October 12, 2025, to:

Finance Authority of Maine

Christopher H. Roney, Esq

P.O. Box 949

5 Community Drive

Augusta, Maine 04332-0949

(207) 623-3263

croney@FAMEmaine.com

The hearing may be continued to a subsequent date and time without further notice other than to those who have entered objections or requests for notification of the hearing.