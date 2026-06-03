FAME Launches New Webpage to Improve Mainers’ Financial Skills

April is Financial Literacy Month and what better time to roll out new financial wellness resources. According to the Pew Research Center, only half of the adults in America believe they have a good handle on their personal finances.

The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) has launched a new webpage that will make it much easier for adults to take the steps needed to build their financial skills. The page is the latest enhancement to FAME’s free online educational platform. You can find it here at Build Your Financial Wellness.

“A key part of what FAME does is help families to be able to afford higher education by providing financial planning tools and programs,” said Mary Dyer, Education Affordability and Financial Wellness Manager. “This new webpage is designed to help adults expand their money management skills in a very straight forward, user-friendly way.”

The site includes personalized financial lessons, interactive tools, articles, quizzes, and calculators. People can learn how to set goals, track their spending, create a budget, and reduce expenses among other useful skills. FAME’s objective for this program is to break down what can seem like a daunting goal into small steps, making learning easier.

In addition to the new webpage, FAME offers a variety of resources and events to support financial wellness in Maine: