FAME Welcomes New Director of Business

FAME is excited to welcome Charlotte Mace as the new Director of Business. Mace brings with her vast expertise in helping Maine businesses grow and expand. As Director of Business, Mace oversees FAME’s capital access strategies and tools, which support Maine businesses and the economy.

Prior to joining FAME, Mace served as Director of the Office of Business Development at the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). For more than six years, she led the state’s efforts to attract investment and expand existing businesses. In 2020, DECD named Mace State of Maine Manager of the Year.

Before joining DECD, Mace was Executive Director of Biobased Maine, a nonprofit trade association that promotes the sustainable use of renewable biomass.

“I have long been aware of the significant impact FAME has had on Maine businesses and the economy, overall,” Mace said. “I am very excited to use my skills and experience here at FAME to improve the access to capital for Maine businesses and entrepreneurs at every stage.”