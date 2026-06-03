FAME Announces 2026 Allocatees for the Maine New Markets Capital Investment Program

The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) today announced the allocatees for the newly recapitalized 2026 Maine New Markets Capital Investment Program (NMCIP). This year’s cohort reflects a strong mix of national and regional community development entities (CDEs) committed to bringing investment into Maine communities that need it most.

The Maine New Markets Capital Investment Program is modeled after the federal New Markets Tax Credit program and is designed to stimulate private investment in economically distressed areas. Eligible investors may claim tax credits equal to 39 percent of an approved project’s total qualifying investment. FAME administers the program in partnership with Maine Revenue Services.

“This program continues to be one of Maine’s most effective tools for attracting private capital to spur job growth and strengthen rural and underserved regions,” said FAME CEO Carlos Mello. “We’re pleased to see strong interest from both long‑standing partners and new entrants who recognize the opportunity to invest in Maine’s future.”

2026 Allocatees

Advantage Capital – New Orleans, LA

AMCREF Community Capital – New Orleans, LA

Arctaris Impact Investors – Wellesley, MA

Brownfield Revitalization (Cherokee Fund) – Raleigh, NC

CDCVA – New York, NY

CEI Capital Management – Brunswick, ME

Central States Development Partners – Rock Island, IL

Cityscape Capital Group – Princeton, NJ

Community Business Investment Fund (Baker Tilly Advisory Group) – Chicago, IL

Consortium America – Washington, DC

Enhanced Community Development (ECD) – New Orleans, LA

Evernorth – Burlington, VT

Five Points Community Capital – Austin, TX

Lower Brule Community Development Enterprise – Reston, VA

MHIC – Boston, MA

Mid City Community – Bethesda, MD

Midwest Renewable Capital – Grimes, IA

National Impact Fund – Wayzata, MN

PaceSetter CDE Inc. – North Andover, MA

Petros Community Impact Fund – Bee Cave, TX

River Gorge Capital – Chattanooga, TN

Stonehenge Community Development – Columbus, OH

Urban Action Community Development LLC – Baltimore, MD

USBCDE – St. Louis, MO

(A full list with contact details is available upon request.)

Program Guidelines and Next Steps

Allocatees have one year from FAME’s notification to deploy their tax credit allocations into qualified Maine projects. All project investments must be reviewed and approved by FAME. Qualified Equity Investment application can be found here. Allocations not used within one year will automatically lapse and may be reallocated.

Awardees must also file annual reports to assist the Legislature in evaluating the program’s economic impact.

“The NMCIP remains critical to ensuring that transformative projects—particularly in rural Maine—can secure the financing needed to move from concept to reality,” added Mello.

Organizations seeking investment are encouraged to contact allocatees directly for project discussions.

More information about the Maine New Markets Capital Investment Program can be found at: FAMEmaine.com/business-financing.