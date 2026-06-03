Monthly Financial Check-in with FAME

The Financial Check-in with FAME workshop series was created to help Maine people strengthen their money-management skills and confidence, empower them to plan for education costs, reduce financial barriers, and support long-term education affordability. While these events are free, we do ask that participants register for the sessions they wish to attend.

Miss an event you wanted to attend? Session recordings are available on our YouTube channel.

2026 Events

FAME Programs and Resources: Tools to Help You Succeed

June 5, 2026 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

During this seminar, members of FAME’s education team will provide an overview of the free programs, tools, resources, and counseling available to you from FAME. Whether you’re a parent of a young child, a high school student, a teacher, or an employer hoping to build financial wellness in the workplace, FAME has something for you!

FAME Business Programs

July 9, 2026 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

You’ve heard all about FAME’s college savings and education financing programs, but what about our economic development and business financing programs? Join Charlotte Mace, FAME’s Director of Business, to learn about all the programs and the services that we provide to help expand business opportunities in Maine.

So… About Those Student Loans (with Betsy Mayotte)

August 7, 2026 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Student loan repayment can feel overwhelming and confusing, especially given all the recent changes, but it doesn’t have to be! In this session, student loan expert Betsy Mayotte provides the latest updates on federal student loan repayment and what borrowers really need to know to make confident decisions.

School is in Session: Digital Financial Wellness for Real Life

September 4, 2026 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Explore easy‑to‑use digital tools that help you build everyday money skills. This session introduces an online financial wellness platform with resources for budgeting, saving, credit, and planning, designed to meet you wherever you are.

The Surprising Ways That FAME Can Help

September 8, 2026 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

FAME offers more than you might expect. Learn about the wide range of programs, tools, and resources available to support Maine families with education planning, college savings, financial aid, and financial wellness.

BOOK CLUB: Putting the Literacy in Financial Literacy

September 16, 23, 30 and October 7, 2026 • 7:00–8:00 p.m.

Join FAME’s Education Affordability and Financial Wellness Counselor, Maire Pelletier, for a four‑part discussion of Buy What You Love Without Going Broke by Jen Smith and Jill Sirianni. Learn practical, values‑based strategies to curb impulse spending, manage debt, and focus on what matters most. Participants must attend all sessions and purchase their own copy of the book. For general education purposes only.

Yes, You Can Save for College (and Still Get Financial Aid)

October 2, 2026 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Explore easy‑to‑use digital tools that help you build everyday money skills. This session introduces an online financial wellness platform with resources for budgeting, saving, credit, and planning, designed to meet you wherever you are.

Financial Aid Made Simple

October 13, 2026 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Financial aid doesn’t have to be complicated. This session walks through the basics, from the FAFSA to financial aid offers, so students and families understand what to expect and how to navigate the process with confidence.

The Student Loan Repayment Survival Guide

November 6, 2026 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Repayment can feel daunting, but you have options. Learn about current repayment plans, forgiveness programs, and strategies to manage student loans realistically and responsibly after graduation or leaving school.

Saving for Education: How Your Money Habits Add Up

November 10, 2026 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Small financial choices can make a big difference over time. This session explores how everyday money habits, like budgeting and saving, can support short‑ and long‑term education goals.

More Than Just College: Exploring Education and Training Pathways

December 4, 2026 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

College isn’t the only path to success. Learn about alternative education and training options, including certificates, apprenticeships, and workforce programs, along with how to pay for them.

Personal Finance Boot Camp

December 8, 2026 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Build a strong foundation for managing your money. This practical session covers budgeting, saving, credit basics, and planning tools to help you feel more confident about your finances.

2027 Events

Don’t Leave Money on the Table: Understanding Maine’s Education Savings Programs

January 8, 2027 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Maine families have access to valuable education savings benefits. Learn how education savings accounts and the $500 Alfond Grant work, and how to maximize their value for future education costs.

Scholarships: Finding Free Money for School

January 12, 2027 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Scholarships aren’t just for straight‑A students. This session shares tips on where to find scholarships, how to apply, and how to improve your chances of landing a scholarship.

Education Tax Breaks: What Families Should Know

February 5, 2027 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Education expenses may come with tax benefits. Learn about common education‑related tax credits and deductions, and how families can plan ahead to take advantage of them.

Let’s Make a Plan to Pay for Higher Education

February 9, 2027 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

College costs can be stressful—but a plan helps. This session walks through the key pieces of paying for college, including savings, financial aid, and borrowing, so families can approach costs calmly and confidently.

Money Safe: Outsmarting Fraud in Everyday Life

March 5, 2027 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Scams are everywhere, and getting harder to spot. Learn how to recognize common types of fraud, protect personal information, and take steps to keep your money safe.

Credit Scores Explained (and Why Yours Matters)

March 9, 2027 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Your credit score plays a role in many financial decisions. This session explains what affects your credit, why it matters, and how to build and maintain healthy credit over time.

The Personal Finance Quiz Show Where Everyone Wins!

April 2, 2027 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Test your money knowledge in this fun, interactive session. Learn practical financial tips while playing along, with no pressure and plenty of takeaways for everyone.

The $500 Alfond Grant: How to Claim It for Education

April 6, 2027 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Many Maine students have an Alfond Grant, but they may not understand how it works. This session explains eligibility, what the grant funds can be used for, and how to access the money when the time comes.

Paying for College Without the Panic

May 7, 2027 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

College costs can feel overwhelming, but a plan helps. This session breaks down saving, financial aid, scholarships, and borrowing so you can understand how the pieces fit together and move forward with confidence.

Making Informed Choices About College Loans

May 11, 2027 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Before borrowing, it pays to understand your options. Learn how different loan types work, how much is reasonable to borrow, and how today’s decisions affect tomorrow’s finances.

Summer Reads for Money Savvy Kids

June 4, 2027 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

Looking for ways to build financial skills at home? Discover age‑appropriate books that spark conversations about money and help kids learn basic financial concepts in a fun, engaging way.

FAME’s Financial Wellness Greatest Hits (Panel)

June 8, 2027 • 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Hear from financial wellness experts as they share top tips, common questions, and practical strategies to support education affordability and financial confidence.

Money Tips for Your College Student (and You)

July 13, 2027 • 12:00–1:00 p.m.

College brings new financial responsibilities for students and families. Learn practical tips to help your student manage money wisely.

Informational Videos

Watch FAME videos and recorded presentations to help you understand the financial aid process.