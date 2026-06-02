UAGC and Arizona Western College to Launch Partnership Expanding Access to Bachelor’s Degree Pathways for Yuma Region

Dr. Amy Rogers, director of Strategic Partnerships at UAGC

The University of Arizona Global Campus and Arizona Western College to Launch Partnership Expanding Access to Bachelor’s Degree Pathways for Yuma Region

This partnership reflects a shared focus on expanding access in ways that are practical for students balancing multiple responsibilities.” — Amy Rogers, director of Strategic Partnerships at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) and Arizona Western College are launching a new partnership focused on expanding access to bachelor’s degree pathways for students across the Yuma region, creating new opportunities for learners to continue their education through flexible online programs designed for working adults.The partnership connects Arizona Western College students, employees, and eligible family members with online degree programs that support continued education while balancing work, family, and other responsibilities.Through the agreement, eligible participants will have access to a reduced tuition rate of $295 per credit toward bachelor’s degree programs, equating to a savings of approximately $4,950 per year*. Tuition benefits are also available for select graduate programs, supporting continued education and the development of career-relevant skills.“This partnership reflects a shared focus on expanding access in ways that are practical for students balancing multiple responsibilities,” said Amy Rogers, director of Strategic Partnerships at UAGC. “Community colleges play a critical role in helping students begin their educational journey. By strengthening pathways from associate to bachelor’s degrees, we are helping more learners continue forward without disruption.”Arizona Western College serves as a key educational and workforce partner in the Yuma region, supporting a diverse student population that includes working adults, first-generation college students, and military-affiliated learners. This partnership expands those efforts by providing flexible online options aligned with the needs of the communities the college serves.“This partnership expands what is possible for our students,” said Reetika Dhawan, President of Arizona Western College. “Many of our students are balancing work, family, and other responsibilities while pursuing their education. Creating a clear and flexible pathway to a bachelor’s degree allows them to continue building on their progress in a way that fits their lives. We are proud to partner in support of student success and the long-term workforce needs of the Yuma region.”The partnership will include aligned transfer pathways and coordinated support services to help students move from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree with clarity and confidence. By focusing on continuity and accessibility, the collaboration supports students from enrollment through completion.This effort reflects a broader focus on strengthening partnerships with community colleges across Arizona.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.*Savings on tuition available for those who qualify. $4,950/year is bachelor’s tuition savings based on completing 30 credits per calendar year at a flat tuition rate of $295 per credit versus published tuition per credit in the 2025-2026 UAGC Academic Catalog. Savings will be prorated if students complete less than 30 credits per calendar year. Benefits vary by degree level.

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