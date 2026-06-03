New Technology + More Power Headline Latest Standby Generator Products at Norwall

Generac's Next Gen Home Standby Generators Lead the Industry with More Power & Features Briggs & Stratton PowerProtect+ Generator Industry Leading 7-Year Comprehensive Warranty The Champion fleX generator with Redesigned Enclosure and 10-Year Warranty

New Standby Generator products from well known manufacturers take center stage in 2026 with more power, features, and user friendly interfaces than ever before.

In fourteen years, manufacturers raised the maximum output of home standby generators from 20 kW to 28 kW, added new technologies and features making these systems more reliable and user-friendly.” — Chris Hertsch

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norwall PowerSystems introduces significant product changes across its standby generator lines, delivering new technology and the most powerful generators in the home standby class.“In roughly fourteen years, we’ve seen manufacturers raise the maximum output of home standby generators from 20 kW to 28 kW while incorporating new technologies and features that make these systems more reliable and user-friendly than ever,” said Chris Hertsch, President of Norwall.Generac Next Gen 10–28 kWIn 2025, Generac launched its Next Gen series as the successor to the Guardian line. The new models feature a Power Zone controller with four times the diagnostic capability, Electronic Fuel & Ignition Control (EFIC) for superior fuel efficiency, and integrated cellular connectivity with remote diagnostics. An improved enclosure with a sloped roof and redesigned air intake minimizes snow and ice accumulation. Generac Next Gen generators offer best-in-class maintenance intervals of 200 hours.Briggs & Stratton PowerProtect+ 13–26 kWBriggs & Stratton Energy Solutions introduced the PowerProtect+ series with 64 engineering and design enhancements focused on reliability, flexibility, and longevity. Key features include built-in EnergyTrack remote monitoring for homeowners and service dealers, plus a new front-facing exhaust enclosure that improves safety and protects home siding. Briggs & Stratton Power Protect+ Generators have the industry’s most comprehensive standard warranty: 7 years covering parts, labor, and travel.Champion fleX 10–26 kWChampion Power Equipment debuted its programmable and up-gradable fleX generator systems. fleX models utilize Power Line Carrier technology, which uses the home’s existing wiring to eliminate control wiring and reduce installation costs. Onsite Wi-Fi setup is fast and simple via smartphone or tablet. The prioritized fleX load management system enables smaller generators to support larger homes. Champion fleX Generators include a 10-year limited warranty, the longest standard warranty in the industry.Standby generators are fully automatic systems that connect to the home through an automatic transfer switch. Seconds after your lights go out, the generator detects the outage and restores power to critical circuits or the entire home.About Norwall PowerSystemsNorwall PowerSystems (norwall.com) has specialized in generator sales and support for over 30 years. The company stocks thousands of units across multiple warehouses and has shipped more than 250,000 generators to satisfied customers nationwide.

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